Fantasy Hockey Camp in This Week’s Small Saves Cartoon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild start the playoffs Monday with home ice advantage. When the Wild drop the puck on game one of the playoffs, the Xcel Energy Center will be packed with fans. The bars and restaurants in downtown St. Paul will be full, too. Like Cossetta’s, which is just a block from the X. “It does a lot for all the businesses down here, which is very good. It keeps us going,” said Jesse Aanenson, a floor manager at the popular Italian restaurant and market. Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub will also be crowded — before, after and...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO