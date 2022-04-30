ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Ohio woman accused of killing estranged husband by injecting him with drugs; 3 arrested

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13q00W_0fP6Xyfd00

WAPAKONETA, Ohio — A western Ohio woman is accused of injecting her estranged husband with a synthetic opioid in order to kill him, resulting in her arrest and the detainment of two other people on murder charges, according to court records.

Amanda Leigh Hovanec, 35, of Wapakoneta, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, according to Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Also arrested on the same charge were Anita Marie Green, 61, of Wapakoneta, and Anthony Angelo Theodorou, 33, of South Africa, online records show.

All three are accused of the death of Timothy Hovanec, 36, of Virginia, WHIO-TV reported.

According to a statement issued by Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees, Timothy Hovanec had been visiting the area on family business when he was reported missing on Tuesday, the Sydney Daily News reported. An investigation led detectives to locate his body in a rural area of Auglaize County, the newspaper reported.

According to court records, Green was at the home when the Hovanecs exchanged their children, who ranged in age from 5 years old to 8 years old, Vorhees said.

“When Timothy dropped the children off at the residence, Anita Green took the children into the residence away from Timothy and Amanda,” a court affidavit read. “The body was moved into Anita Green’s garage until Green drove Amanda and Anthony to dispose of the body.”

Court records state that Theodorou was able to obtain and give Amanda Hovanec the opioid she allegedly used to kill her estranged husband, WHIO reported.

Amanda Hovanec filed for divorce on Dec. 4, 2020, according to Auglaize County online domestic relations court records. A final hearing was scheduled for June 15, 2022, records show. Amanda Hovanec was originally the custodial parent, and the court ruled that Timothy Hovanec would be allowed to see the children from April 22 to 24, 2022.

Over the past several months, Amanda Hovanec had attempted to get the court to take away her estranged husband’s rights to see the children, but the court denied her request, according to online court records.

On Dec. 1, 2021, court officials noted that “the parties’ issues have become contentious in nature.”

On April 22, 2022, the court also ruled that on May 28, 2022, Timothy Hovanec would become the “residential parent and legal custodian” of the children, online records show. Amanda Hovanec would be allowed to visit the children in Virginia several times during the summer, the court ruled, beginning June 10.

A missing person case was launched after the hotel Timothy Hovanec had been staying at called to say he had failed to check out, WHIO reported.

“An investigation into his whereabouts led Detectives to locate Timothy’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County,” deputies said in a statement.

Amanda Hovanec, Green and Theodorou were being held at the Auglaize County Jail, with bail set at $2 million for each, online records show.

They appeared in Wapakoneta Municipal Court on Thursday via video conference from the jail, WHIO reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wapakoneta, OH
State
Virginia State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Wapakoneta, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Auglaize County, OH
Auglaize County, OH
Crime & Safety
WTHR

Woman cracks 35-year-old Michigan cold case killing in just 4 days

NILES, Mich. — Forensic genealogy is leading to answers in cases that have sat cold for decades. It has been used in the I-65 Killer case, to arrest a man in Bloomington in cold case homicide and identify a teenager found dead in Boone County in 1992. It also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Domestic Relations#Murder#Amanda Leigh#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Whio Tv#Whiotv#The Sydney Daily News
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Wisconsin Watch

A horrific murder. Police helped a key witness. The prosecutor kept it secret.

Sarah Liebzeit’s son started using marijuana when he was about 12. And as a young teenager growing up in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, he got into alcohol and other drugs. “He turned to sniffing gas,” Liebzeit recalls. “I tried to have Outagamie County commit him for sniffing gas, and was basically told it’s not an illegal substance. There was no help for him.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy