Pedestrian on sidewalk seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Police are investigating a pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk Friday evening.

At 7:41 p.m. Friday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at an undisclosed location. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a driver had lost control and the vehicle had struck a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

Police performed first aid on the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital where the person was listed in serious condition.

Officers said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety by calling (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

