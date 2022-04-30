ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID long-haul symptoms: Cleveland Clinic sees these health issues most often

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1WU1_0fP6X20600

(NEXSTAR) – Some COVID-19 patients are still feeling the effects of an infection suffered back in 2020.

According to a news release from The Cleveland Clinic , even those who experienced less-severe infections are suffering long-term consequences. We are also learning that, for some with mild infections or asymptomatic initial infections, those symptoms can resurface for months or even years.

“It would be lovely if we could give patients a time frame, just put up with it for six months and it will go away, but we can’t say that at all,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Kristin Englund said in the news release. “Patients are experiencing symptoms two years out and the clock is still ticking.”

Long-haul COVID is often used interchangeably with Long COVID, or post-COVID syndrome, to refer to symptoms lasting longer than the typical two-week timeframe for post-infection recovery, according to Johns Hopkins University .

Poll: In face of surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates

There is no common set of long-haul symptoms, but according to the Cleveland Clinic, the most frequently reported are “overwhelming fatigue, persistent cough, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, light headedness, brain fog, muscle aches, chronic constipation or diarrhea, lack of appetite and loss of sense of taste and smell.”

The CDC lists 18 potential post-COVID symptoms , adding fever, sleep issues and other conditions to the above.

The wide variety of symptoms also makes standardized treatment for long-haul patients challenging, and vaccinated patients are not completely immune from long-term complications.

The Cleveland Clinic says it is now working to understand how COVID-19 variants may account for different long-haul symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Tornado Safety: How to prepare for a tornado

(KLST/KSAN) As 2022 enters into the month of May, we also enter the peak of tornado season which runs through June. When severe weather like tornados hit, everyone should know what to do to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. Here is what you need to know in case of a tornado: […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Heart Palpitations#Brain Fog#Nexstar#The Cleveland Clinic#Johns Hopkins University
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Could an experimental drug help prevent aging and treat obesity?

Sarcopenic obesity is a condition that involves age-related muscle loss accompanied by obesity. Sarcopenic obesity can decrease the quality of life and increase an individual’s risk of hospitalization and death. There is also a lack of treatments for this condition. A new study in mice has shown that a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
moneytalksnews.com

1 in 4 People Have This Condition That Harms the Heart

About 25% of adults may have a quiet health condition that can put their heart at risk, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA). Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — an abnormal build-up of fat in the liver that can cause inflammation and scarring — impacts an estimated 1 in 4 people worldwide. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in those diagnosed with this condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

One-in-four American adults are living with a potentially LIFE THREATENING liver disorder caused by overeating, leading heart disease association says

One in four American adults are living with potentially life-threatening liver disease sparked by over-eating, a leading heart disease association has warned. The illness — medically termed non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — occurs when fat builds up in the liver. It normally triggers no warning signs in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the less common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition that primarily causes joint pain, swelling, and stiffness. It can also cause uncommon symptoms that a person may not necessarily associate with the condition. RA occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissue, causing inflammation. Although it. attacks the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy