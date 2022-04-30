Wigan win League One on dramatic final day but it’s heartbreak for Gillingham who are relegated on goal difference

WIGAN have won League One after beating Shrewsbury Town 3-0 at New Meadow.

The Latics went into the day two points clear of Rotherham, and handily stayed ahead of the Millers via a Josh Vela own goal and a Will Keane double.

Wigan celebrate their title win Credit: Getty

Rotherham are heading back to League One Credit: Getty

Millers fans celebrate their promotion Credit: PA

While they couldn't quite snatch the title from Wigan, Rotherham did seal automatic promotion by winning 2-0 at lowly Gillingham, thanks to a Rarmani Edmonds-Green goal and a late effort by Georgie Kelly.

Millers fans invaded the pitch in celebration at the end, in a bitter pill to swallow for Gills fans watching on that had just seen their side get relegated.

Third place MK Dons will have to navigate the play-offs after finishing one point behind the Millers, despite their emphatic 5-0 victory at ten-man Plymouth Argyle.

The Dons profited on a pair of wasted Luke Jephcott chances at 0-0 to romp to victory courtesy of a Scott Twine quadruple and a Harry Darling header.

Argyle's had started the day in sixth, but miss out on the play-offs after wins by their promotion rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Portsmouth 4-1 and finish fourth, via goals by Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers.

While fifth-placed Sunderland overcame Morecambe 1-0, thanks to Nathan Broadhead's goal.

Wycombe pipped Argyle to the final play-off place, winning 2-1 at Burton Albion.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

At the other end of the table, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster's relegations were confirmed - although both would have needed dramatic and unrealistic goal difference swings.

The Dons were beaten 4-3 by Accrington in a goal-bonanza at Plough Lane.

While Donny mustered a 1-1 draw at Oxford.

They will be joined in League Two by Crewe, who were already down going into today's games, and Gillingham, following their aforementioned loss to Sunderland.

Plymouth Argyle missed out on a play-off place after losing to MK Dons Credit: Rex