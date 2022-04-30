ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wigan win League One on dramatic final day but it’s heartbreak for Gillingham who are relegated on goal difference

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UF31N_0fP6Wz5d00

WIGAN have won League One after beating Shrewsbury Town 3-0 at New Meadow.

The Latics went into the day two points clear of Rotherham, and handily stayed ahead of the Millers via a Josh Vela own goal and a Will Keane double.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFUpT_0fP6Wz5d00
Wigan celebrate their title win Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgRGL_0fP6Wz5d00
Rotherham are heading back to League One Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416NZ9_0fP6Wz5d00
Millers fans celebrate their promotion Credit: PA

While they couldn't quite snatch the title from Wigan, Rotherham did seal automatic promotion by winning 2-0 at lowly Gillingham, thanks to a Rarmani Edmonds-Green goal and a late effort by Georgie Kelly.

Millers fans invaded the pitch in celebration at the end, in a bitter pill to swallow for Gills fans watching on that had just seen their side get relegated.

Third place MK Dons will have to navigate the play-offs after finishing one point behind the Millers, despite their emphatic 5-0 victory at ten-man Plymouth Argyle.

The Dons profited on a pair of wasted Luke Jephcott chances at 0-0 to romp to victory courtesy of a Scott Twine quadruple and a Harry Darling header.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sX4d6_0fP6Wz5d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhnME_0fP6Wz5d00

Argyle's had started the day in sixth, but miss out on the play-offs after wins by their promotion rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Portsmouth 4-1 and finish fourth, via goals by Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers.

While fifth-placed Sunderland overcame Morecambe 1-0, thanks to Nathan Broadhead's goal.

Wycombe pipped Argyle to the final play-off place, winning 2-1 at Burton Albion.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

At the other end of the table, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster's relegations were confirmed - although both would have needed dramatic and unrealistic goal difference swings.

The Dons were beaten 4-3 by Accrington in a goal-bonanza at Plough Lane.

While Donny mustered a 1-1 draw at Oxford.

They will be joined in League Two by Crewe, who were already down going into today's games, and Gillingham, following their aforementioned loss to Sunderland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcgo0_0fP6Wz5d00
Plymouth Argyle missed out on a play-off place after losing to MK Dons Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fPqD_0fP6Wz5d00
A Wigan fan cheers as he leaves in a wheelchair

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Saido Berahino
Person
Josh Vela
Person
Scott Twine
Person
Jordan Storey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wigan#Portsmouth#Sunderland#Goal Difference#League One#Latics#Rarmani#Afc Wimbledon#Doncaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
413K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy