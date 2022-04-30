ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona ‘believe Man Utd could offer up THREE players to land De Jong with Ten Hag a huge fan’

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are likely to open talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to completely revamp their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWynJ_0fP6WvYj00
De Jong and Ten Hag could reunite at Man Utd Credit: Getty - Contributor

With the imminent departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, club chiefs have prioritised signing a new midfielder.

And De Jong is one of the names on the shortlist.

According to football journalist Gerard Romero, new boss Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and is eager to reunite with him at Old Trafford.

De Jong shone under the management of Ten Hag at Ajax before making the move to Barcelona for an eyewatering £76million fee in 2019.

However, it might be difficult to prise him away from the Camp Nou as he has insisted that he loves the club and wants to stay.

In an interview with ZiggoSport earlier this year, he said: "I love being at Barcelona! I’d probably sign a six-year contract extension if they’d propose me, yes."

Despite claims that he is happy, there did appear to be some tension between De Jong and the Barcelona coaching staff earlier this week after he was subbed off against Rayo Vallecano.

He stormed straight down the tunnel, visibly frustrated.

Barca boss Xavi reiterated the importance of the midfielder to the club after the game.

He said: "We had a very good face-to-face talk in which I conveyed my feelings to him.

"I understand his frustration [about being subbed early] but I have to look out for the team. He has to be consistent. He’s a player for the present and future."

Romero has also suggested that Barcelona expect to be offered three players in exchange for the midfielder, including Harry Maguire.

The United captain has been heavily criticised for his performances this season.

He even had a vile bomb threat sent to his family home if he did not leave United

He has now been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

BBC

Manchester United v Brentford: confirmed team news

Just the one change for Manchester United from the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Thursday as Juan Mata comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench. Edinson Cavani is among the substitutes and could feature for the first time since 15 March after recovering from a calf injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
