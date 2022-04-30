ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Andover Tornado: officials say no fatalities, 4 injured

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxkCw_0fP6WsuY00

Andover officials report no fatalities and four minor injuries in their city after Friday night's tornado, which initially set down in far eastern Sedgwick County before crossing into Butler County.

In a news conference that wrapped up at 8:30 a.m., Chief Buck Buchanan from the Andover Police Department asks people to stay out of the way.

Three injuries have been reported in Sedgwick County, including one woman who suffered serious injuries, with 50-100 homes affected.

Butler County officials say over 960 buildings were in the tornado's path and a few have been "completely wiped off their foundations." The Andover YMCA sustained significant damage as a result of the storm. The Wichita YMCA says "we are thankful that all of the staff and members that took shelter in the branch at the time of the storm, were not injured." The branch will be closed until further notice.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a disaster declaration for last night's storms, which will help facilitate state aid.

The National Weather Service is out now conducting a survey of the tornado damage and an assessment/Enhanced Fujita rating will be released later.

Shelter has been set up at the St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church at 123 N. Andover Road.

Evergy reports on their website that over 1200 customers are without power in Butler County. Just over 300 are without power in Sedgwick County.

Roads closed Andover PD says roads are blocked at the major intersections in town due to downed power lines and debris. KDOT reports US-54/Kellogg is closed from 159th East to Santa Fe Lake Road, 3 miles west of Augusta.

