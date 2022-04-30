ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Renovated home is on the Tomoka River

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
This open-and-bright renovated home is nestled on a scenic lot on the banks of the Tomoka River in the Twin Rivers community. In addition to a private-entry in-law suite, it features luxurious plank tile throughout and a remodeled kitchen of your dreams, with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, aqua subway-tile backsplash and a large center island. French doors off the living room lead to a climate-controlled Florida room that overlooks the over 1,000-square-foot refurbished and sealed deck. In addition to all the bathrooms being remodeled with new tile, tub, vanities and showers, some of the other recent updates include a floating dock, electric breaker box and attic wiring, sprinkler system and landscaping, custom sliding doors, window coverings, all new lighting and ceiling fans, roof, water heater, sprinkler system and landscaping. Close to shopping, Interstate 95 and the beach, it is a short boat ride to the Intracoastal Waterway.

ADDRESS: 4 Waterberry Circle, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,871

LOT SIZE: 90 feet by 110 feet

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3 full, 1 half

STORIES: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1975

PRICE: $550,000

CONTACT: Danny Robinson, Realty Pros Assured, 386-862-4343

