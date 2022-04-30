Halifax Plantation pool home fronts golf course

Sitting on the banks of the Tomoka River in the highly sought-after Tomoka Oaks community, this Cape Cod-style home offers more than 4,500 square feet of living space that is divided between the three-story main home and the two-story guest quarters. The main house offers two bedrooms and a large family room with a fireplace on the base level and a remodeled kitchen, half bath, dining room and a spacious living room with a second fireplace on the second level. The third level holds the owner’s en-suite, two other bedrooms, a recently remodeled bathroom and a large storage closet. The guest house features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck off the base level, with a walkway that leads through the natural preserve behind the home out to the dock on the Tomoka River.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO