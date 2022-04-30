ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Halifax Plantation pool home fronts golf course

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
This lovely golf course-front pool home is in the desirable Halifax Plantation community. Topped by a new roof and cooled by new ACs, it has three bedrooms, three baths and a two-and-a-half-car garage. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a beautiful view of the back patio, overlooking the sparkling pool and 4th-hole fairway. The spacious primary suite features tray ceilings, double closets, a dedicated AC unit, double sinks, a large shower and jetted tub. Sharing a spacious Jack-and-Jill bathroom the guest bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bar, while the family room boasts a beautiful fireplace and large window. The impressive outdoor area boasts a built-in wet bar, the sparkling, salt-water pool and hot tub (both heated by solar panels). A few of the other highlights include two skylights, high ceilings, a central stereo and vacuum system, a garage Skeeter Beater and an alarm system.

ADDRESS: 1438 Dolph Circle, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,694

LOT SIZE: 100 feet by 125 feet

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 2005

PRICE: $650,000

CONTACT: Jonathan Gildon, Realty Pros Assured, 386-451-2412

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Show-stopping pool home is move-in ready

This large custom home has a long list of recent updates, including a new roof, HVAC, a new pool surface and heater, a whole-house water filtration system, an irrigation system, a water heater and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen was remodeled with solid-surface countertops and new appliances. A large foyer area leads to the living area, boasting volume ceilings and triple slider doors that open to the large lanai area with a screened-in, heated salt-water pool and spa. Other highlights include a formal dining area, breakfast nook and a massive primary bedroom with 10-foot tray ceiling, an attached flex room with double pocket doors and a bay window, two walk-in closets and a lovely bathroom with raised double vanity sinks, a walk-in shower, soaker tub and door to the outdoor oasis, which is surrounded by a natural "fence" on all three sides, including a wooded area to the back.
PALM COAST, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Cape Cod-style home is on the Tomoka River

Sitting on the banks of the Tomoka River in the highly sought-after Tomoka Oaks community, this Cape Cod-style home offers more than 4,500 square feet of living space that is divided between the three-story main home and the two-story guest quarters. The main house offers two bedrooms and a large family room with a fireplace on the base level and a remodeled kitchen, half bath, dining room and a spacious living room with a second fireplace on the second level. The third level holds the owner’s en-suite, two other bedrooms, a recently remodeled bathroom and a large storage closet. The guest house features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck off the base level, with a walkway that leads through the natural preserve behind the home out to the dock on the Tomoka River.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

The ocean will invite you into this Seawinds penthouse

Ocean views will greet you from the moment you walk in the front door of this updated penthouse-level condominium in Seawinds of Ormond Beach. Covered in tile flooring throughout, it features granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless-steel appliances and hurricane shutters on all the windows. The primary suite boasts gorgeous ocean views, a walk-in closet, soaking tub and a walk-in shower, while the guest suite, which has shared bathroom access with the hall, is bathed with sunset colors in the evening. With a five-year rental history, it would make an excellent investment property in the Seawinds condominium community, which provides residents with ramps to the heated pool and beach.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Home is in the desired Oakland Park community

This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, concrete and stucco home is in the highly desired Oakland Park neighborhood in Port Orange, which is known for its outstanding school district. It is within walking distance to All Children's Park, Seemor Dog Park and the Spruce Creek recreational facility. Situated on an irregular-shaped, half-acre lot, it has a split-plan interior and an extra-large side yard that would be ideal for a pool. It has an older roof, but the seller is willing to offer a credit for a replacement.
PORT ORANGE, FL
