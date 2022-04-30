Enjoy this beautiful, clean unit in Daytona Beach Resort
The view will draw you in and all the amenities will make you want to stay in this unit at Daytona Beach Resort and Conference Center. This unit faces northeast, delivering wonderful views of the ocean and city. Updated with luxury vinyl flooring and two queen beds, it includes a full-size kitchen with a microwave and cooktop. Enjoy resort-style living with an array of amenities, including an outdoor pool, kiddie pool, indoor heated pool, a Jacuzzi, outside tiki bar, an on-site restaurant, fitness center and a new arcade. Known as a premier vacation destination, Daytona Beach Resort is a great place for an investment property.
ADDRESS: 2700 N. Atlantic Ave., Unit 1118, Daytona Beach
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 439
BEDROOMS: 0
BATHROOMS: 1
STORIES: 1
YEAR BUILT: 1971
PRICE: $206,400
CONTACT: The Brodick Group, Realty Pros Assured, 386-473-8247
