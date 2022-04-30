ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Enjoy this beautiful, clean unit in Daytona Beach Resort

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
The view will draw you in and all the amenities will make you want to stay in this unit at Daytona Beach Resort and Conference Center. This unit faces northeast, delivering wonderful views of the ocean and city. Updated with luxury vinyl flooring and two queen beds, it includes a full-size kitchen with a microwave and cooktop. Enjoy resort-style living with an array of amenities, including an outdoor pool, kiddie pool, indoor heated pool, a Jacuzzi, outside tiki bar, an on-site restaurant, fitness center and a new arcade. Known as a premier vacation destination, Daytona Beach Resort is a great place for an investment property.

ADDRESS: 2700 N. Atlantic Ave., Unit 1118, Daytona Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 439

BEDROOMS: 0

BATHROOMS: 1

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1971

PRICE: $206,400

CONTACT: The Brodick Group, Realty Pros Assured, 386-473-8247

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

