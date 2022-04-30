ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

By Nick Evans Ohio Capital Journal
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing double digit undecideds.

The latest poll, from Fox News, surveyed 906 people on landlines and cell phones over four days last week — one quarter of respondents counted themselves undecided. Another, from Blueprint Polling, spoke with 634 people during a similar timeframe and found a third of respondents hadn’t made up their mind. The smallest recent share of undecideds — 13% in a Trafalgar Group poll from two weeks ago — still outstripped all but three candidates, and the undecided share was within the margin of error for the third-place finisher.

A week and a half ago, former President Donald Trump attempted to clarify the race by endorsing J.D. Vance, and then last weekend he hosted a rally in Delaware urging his supporters to fall in line. But while Mindy Peck was ready to vote for Joe Blystone in the governor’s race, she was noncommittal about voting for Vance.

“We’ll see. We’ve still got time,” she said.

Scott Miller, a teacher from nearby Marion, said he liked Vance better than Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons or Jane Timken, but the candidate he really liked was Mark Pukita.

“I’m still undecided,” Miller explained. “I’m here to listen to Vance today. If I’m not impressed with what I hear, you know, Pukita will still have my vote.”

Outside the Franklin County Board of Elections Wednesday Conrad Cooper explained he didn’t have a problem deciding at all. He wore a Vietnam veteran ball cap and described himself as a “Trumpster,” but instead of Vance, Cooper voted for former state treasurer Josh Mandel.

“Well, he’s entitled to his opinion,” Cooper said of Trump. “Some of his opinions I don’t agree with. He has what I would call a foot-in-mouth disease sometimes. You can tell him I said that — he’d probably agree with me.”

Bert Collard explained he was looking for a “bean counter.” He voted for Mandel, too.

“Getting the money straight was the main thing, and like I said, I’m not voting for personality, I’m voting for the balanced budget thing.”

And Trump’s decision on who to back didn’t do much for him either.

“I was actually going to go to that Trump rally,” he explained. “And then as soon as Trump endorsed that Vance guy, I said, Man, I’m not going there and wasting my damn time.”

Another couple who didn’t want to share their names said they voted for Dolan because he was the only one who wasn’t emphasizing divisions and who they could see putting voters ahead of partisan impulses.

And their decision might offer a hint at why so many voters remain undecided so late in the race. Even though there are a lot of options to choose from, many of the candidates are offering voters a pretty similar message: “I’m the real conservative.”

In the waning days of the campaign, candidates are trying to burnish those credentials with surrogates like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, visiting the state to stump for their favored candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Not backing down": Ted Cruz ramps up effort to defeat Trump's candidates in key Senate races

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went from being a scathing critic of Donald Trump in 2016 to being a devoted and obsequious sycophant after that. And Trump went from slamming the far-right Texas Republican as "Lyin' Ted Cruz" in 2016 to endorsing his reelection campaign in the 2018 midterms; Trump, never known for his humility, believes that Cruz would have lost that race to Democrat Beto O'Rourke were it not for him.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
Franklin County, OH
Government
Franklin County, OH
Elections
County
Franklin County, OH
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump-backed House candidate removed from ballot by Tenn. Republicans

The Tennessee Republican Party voted Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two other people from the August primary ballot in the state's 5th Congressional District. The vote marked the culmination of months of effort by both GOP legislators and activists to boot Ortagus because she had...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Day#Undecided#U S Senate#Fox News#Blueprint Polling#Trafalgar Group
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Republicans Could Just Call Trump a Loser

Over the past several days, newly public reporting has revealed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy harshly criticized Donald Trump after the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. “The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” McConnell, then majority leader, told advisers. McCarthy was caught on tape saying that he would push Trump to resign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
625
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy