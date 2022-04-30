ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Pottawatomie County Manhunt Ends After Suspect Arrest

By News 9
 3 days ago
A manhunt is over Saturday after police arrest a man accused of hijacking a car with two kids inside.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Earlsboro police were called for a welfare check on a car Friday near Highway 9A and I-40.

Earlsboro police then learned the car was hijacked by the suspect with two children inside.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Loving, ran from officers and crashed near Highway 3 and Econtuchka Rd. near the Seminole County line.

The children were checked out by EMS and were not transported.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Charged In Enid Child Homicide

The man charged with the murder of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton was denied bail in Garfield County on Friday. According to court documents, investigators found evidence that Michael S. Geiger had kidnapped Guyton from her hotel room where she was with family who were asleep at the time. Both Geiger and...
ENID, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
