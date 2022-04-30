Pottawatomie County Manhunt Ends After Suspect Arrest
A manhunt is over Saturday after police arrest a man accused of hijacking a car with two kids inside.
According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Earlsboro police were called for a welfare check on a car Friday near Highway 9A and I-40.
Earlsboro police then learned the car was hijacked by the suspect with two children inside.
The suspect, identified as Jeremy Loving, ran from officers and crashed near Highway 3 and Econtuchka Rd. near the Seminole County line.
The children were checked out by EMS and were not transported.
