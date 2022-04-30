Pottawatomie County Manhunt Ends After Suspect Arrest

A manhunt is over Saturday after police arrest a man accused of hijacking a car with two kids inside.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Earlsboro police were called for a welfare check on a car Friday near Highway 9A and I-40.

Earlsboro police then learned the car was hijacked by the suspect with two children inside.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Loving, ran from officers and crashed near Highway 3 and Econtuchka Rd. near the Seminole County line.

The children were checked out by EMS and were not transported.