The Golden State Warriors suffered a setback in Sunday’s second-round opener against the Memphis Grizzlies when Draymond Green got tossed for a Flagrant 2 foul. Late in the second quarter of the Game 1 contest, Green grabbed Brandon Clarke by the jersey and dragged him down to stop an easy dunk. While the Warriors forward appeared to try and protect Clarke from a harsh fall, the officials still ejected him.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO