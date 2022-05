The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for one game after the skipper was handed a one-game suspension following MLB’s ruling that Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anthony DiComo reports that Showalter has been disciplined with the one-game ban, while Lopez will be suspended for three games after he tried to hit Schwarber with a pitch during the NL East rivalry matchup on Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO