Ohio Redistricting Commission will talk legislative maps May 4

By Susan Tebben Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago

The Ohio Redistricting Commission will reconvene next week for the first time since the state supreme court rejected their fourth attempt at legislative maps April 14.

In a letter to his fellow ORC co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes, House Speaker Bob Cupp said it is “unwise” and “not feasible” for the commission to meet before May 4 because of activities around the May 3 primary.

“We already have a split primary. Early voting is at a record low,” Cupp wrote in a letter received by media on Thursday morning. “Holding more meetings prior to May 3 would serve no other purpose than to further confuse the electorate.”

The primary will be split because Statehouse races for Ohio House of Representative and Senate seats do not appear on the May 3 ballot as the legislative maps have been rejected four times by the Ohio Supreme Court.

A second primary will need to be run, potentially in August, for voters to have their say on Statehouse candidates, once a map is adopted.

Cupp jumped to the defense of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, also a commission member, in saying he had a “huge responsibility” in running the state’s first primary of the year on May 3.

“I am not willing to sacrifice the smooth operation of the primary election for the sole purpose of conducting business that can just as easily be conducted at the Redistricting Commission meeting already scheduled for May 4.”

The official notice for the May 4 hearing didn’t come until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Also on Thursday afternoon, Sykes sent a response to Cupp’s letter, saying he continues to believe the commission should meet “as soon as possible” and requesting a Friday meeting with a virtual option.

“Whereas it is a statutory duty that Secretary LaRose exercise his responsibilities to ensure we have a well-run election, it is a constitutional obligation that we produce constitutional state legislative districts,” Sykes wrote.

The same day the commission co-chairs were having their back-and-forth over a new meeting date, Ohio voters were asking for a renewed and better process.

A public forum was held by Sykes and House Minority Leader Allison Russo in a Senate conference room Thursday afternoon, where dozens of people, many holding signs demanding “fair districts” and homemade signs accusing the GOP members of the commission of not acting in good faith.

Captain Phil Crane said through his military service and watching the Jan. 6 insurrection while abroad, he saw that due diligence toward democracy was needed at home as well. Redistricting and putting together a constitutional legislative map is a part of that, he said.

“I hope that part of your motivation in this is not just to make this democracy reflect the oath that myself and my peers swore to protect, but to prevent the next cohort of soldiers that are sent to these far-flung regions not to come back and wonder what their friends died for,” Crane told Russo and Sykes, while addressing the commission as well.

Pat Krummrich said she’s attended several meetings during the commission’s tenure after noticing the power of the supermajority in pushing back against gun control, and compared it to a “Netflix miniseries.”

“It was clear after one or two hearings, you could see that the plan all along … on the part of the majority … was to drag everything out, so it would get kicked to the (U.S. District Court) and (the GOP) would end up getting what they want and be able to negate the rest of our votes,” Krummrich said.

Krummrich was referring to the three-judge panel which has said if the ORC doesn’t get a new map approved by May 28, they will institute a previously rejected one to be used for this election.

The ORC is set to meet at 2 p.m. on May in Room 313 of the Ohio Statehouse, also called the House Finance Hearing room.

May primary continues for other races as state legislative district chaos continues

Voting for the races in the May 3 primary is still going on, despite uncertainty concerning legislative maps. The primary ballot for May will include races for governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, treasurer of state, Ohio Supreme Court and congressional races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, along with judicial and municipal candidates. The only races left off the May ballot are the legislative...
DeWine joins other governors in fighting federal charter school limits

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is standing with nearly two dozen other governors in fighting against a proposed federal rule limiting charter school creation. The new rule would be a change to the U.S. Department of Education Charter School Program, and would require charters to prove that a school district they want to join is “over-enrolled” and in need of a new school. DeWine and Republican governors from Tennessee, Alabama, Alaska,...
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
Athens Messenger

OU President meets with Athens City Council

Ohio University President Hugh Sherman and other officials from the university met with Athens City Council Tuesday afternoon to discuss how the university and city could work together in many different areas. Council President Chris Knisely opened the meeting discussing the income tax issues in the city, citing that refunds in the city — in part because more people are working remotely — are way up. “About $500,000 (above last...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Pew: Ohio one of 17 states to shrink in population last year

Ohio is among the roughly one in three American states whose population shrank last year, according to research from Pew Charitable Trusts. Between July 2020 and July 2021, Ohio’s population decreased by about 0.1% (approximately 11,800 people). The median state grew by 0.14% during this period. Looking at the...
Athens Messenger

Early voting continues in Athens County

As early voting continues this week, many Athens County residents have already early voted either in-person or have requested ballots by mail. According to Tony Brooks, II, the deputy director of the Athens County Board of Elections, Democrats have requested 327 ballots by mail and of those, 103 have been returned.
Athens Messenger

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing double digit undecideds.
Athens Messenger

Low voter turnout expected in Athens County

Ohioans will choose nominees for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives today in the primary election that wraps up months of heated debates between candidates trying to secure their party’s backing. Also on the ballot will be candidates seeking local offices. Several local issues will also be...
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

