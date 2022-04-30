ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Kamara QUITS Sky Sports at end of season after health scare ending 24-year stint

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

CHRIS KAMARA will leave Sky Sports at the end of the season.

The reporter has been a favourite on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday for years, cheerfully reporting on games from across the country.

Chris Kamara will quit Sky Sports after 24 years with the company Credit: PA

But he is set to quit after 24 years with the company following a health scare this season.

He became famous for his catchphrase "unbelievable Jeff" - first coined in 2010 when he missed a player getting sent off in a match between Portsmouth and Blackburn.

Kamara said in a statement: "My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I've spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories.

"My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been - to coin a phrase - unbelievable.

"I've had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan."

More to follow...

