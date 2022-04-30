Missing Trumbull County man found safely

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police say a Lyft driver called police for help early Thursday morning after she felt unsafe with a passenger. According to police, the driver pulled into an East Pittsburgh Sunoco, got out of the car, left her keys inside and went to ask for help.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
The Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County is treating a dog that was found abandoned behind the Liberty Township Walmart. According to a post on the AWL's Facebook page, the dog, identified as Sunny, was picked up by the Trumbull County Dog Pound and was transported to the Mahoning Valley MedVet in Girard.
A complaint states that 41-year-old Tommy Cox Jr. and 46-year-old Shannon Vance were arrested on March 4 and face 43 separate charges that includes money laundering, receiving stolen property, and more.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
The family of a woman who nearly drowned while kayaking in Warren wants the city held accountable for what they say was a preventable tragedy. The family and attorneys announced the lawsuit against the city and their push to advocate for the woman they love.
