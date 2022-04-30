ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in Nolensville Pike, Tusculum Road crash

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Two people were injured in a car crash early on April 30.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene at Nolensville Pike near Tusculum Road at 12:50 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

No information about the condition of those injured or the cause of the accident has been released yet.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville will continue to update this article as more information is made available.

