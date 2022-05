A man was killed in an SUV crash on Golden Gate Boulevard in Collier County Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old Naples man was driving an SUV east on Golden Gate Boulevard, east of Everglades Boulevard, around 7:30 p.m. Another SUV, driven by a 31-year-old Naples woman with an 11-year-old girl as her passenger, was traveling ahead of the first. The man’s SUV rear-ended the other SUV, traveled off the roadway and overturned.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO