On Campus: Gannon's Hess hits record; Villa grad Demski transfers to hometown school

Ian Hess spent most of his freshman year at Gannon studying Nate Cardy's approach at the plate.

Cardy, a Franklin native, graduated from Gannon as one of the top power hitters in program history.

Hess is one home run away from passing his former mentor.

“Nate was one of the best hitters I've ever seen step in the box, and he had a lot of patience with high pitches,” Hess said. “He never chased them and always told me to stay true to my swing. If a pitch is outside, drive it the other way and don't worry about hitting home runs.”

Hess, a 6-foot 3-inch, 220-pound redshirt junior, recently hit his 27th career home run with the Golden Knights, which matches Cardy's record.

“The record means a lot to Ian, and there have been some really good hitters to come through this program, especially Nate Cardy,” said Gannon coach DJ Cannon. “It was around the time we played four days in a row against Mercyhurst, Cal U and Mansfield that Ian found his groove. He started hitting line drives and feeling more confident.”

Hess struggled early on in this season, but he has hit his way back to a .308 batting average to go with seven doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBIs. His red-hot play at the plate has helped Gannon not only move into first place in the PSAC West but also move into position to make the NCAA tournament.

“I was having good at-bats early on but I wasn't finding any holes,” said Hess, a Canon-McMillan grad. “I drove back home to Pittsburgh to work with my hitting coach to tighten things up and I've been rolling ever since then. The best part is we are starting to get respect as a team that we weren't getting before.”

PSAC champion from Erie:White adds PSAC title to Gannon golf resume

Gannon entered Saturday at 24-13 overall and in first place in the PSAC West at 15-7. The Golden Knights have just seven games left, including six in PSAC play, as they close in on a PSAC tournament spot. Gannon is the No. 3 team in the latest Atlantic Region rankings and could be headed to the NCAA tournament later this month.

“We have a really good No. 1 and No. 2 starter on the mound that gives us a good chance and we have a really good group of guys in general,” Cannon said. “These guys are veterans that have been around a few years now and most of these guys were here in 2019 when they reached the regional. A lot has gone on over the past two years, and we want to get back to that high level of play.”

Inspirational Ian:With Harvard Law, Wrestling Hall ahead, there's no stopping Cathedral Prep grad Ian Malesiewski

While Gannon competes for championships over the next few weeks, all eyes are on Hess as he looks to shatter the home run record.

“It's a great accomplishment that comes from a lot of hard work over the years,” said, Hess, who hit 12 home runs as a freshman in 2019 followed by three homers apiece in the COVID-abbreviated 2020 and 2021 seasons “I can't let it get to my head. Hopefully, I get a few more.”

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Villa Maria graduate Madison Demski will return to her hometown to conclude her college basketball career. She announced on social media that she will transfer for Gannon University for her final season of eligibility.

A 6-foot-3 forward who played for Holy Cross at the Division I level, Demski helped the Crusaders to a 20-11 record this past season and a Patriot League regular-season championship. Holy Cross then played in the Women's NIT.

She was a senior in 2021-22, but she has an extra year of eligibility. Demski played three of four seasons while at Holy Cross. She missed the 2019-20 season due to injury.

Demski started 10 of 31 games for Holy Cross this past season and averaged 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. She finished with a 42.9 shooting percentage from the field (63 of 147).

College choices:Erie County schools hold signing ceremonies as athletes reveal college choices

Gannon finished the 2021-22 season with a 24-7 overall record, won the PSAC Tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Demski was the District 10 Player of the Year in 2016-17 while also earning Varsity Cup Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors. Demski played on three district championship teams, including two squads that were state runners-up, before sitting out her senior year due to injury.

ACROBATICS AND TUMBLING

Gannon is on a historic run out west in the NCATA national championships. The Golden Knights acrobatics & tumbling team reached the national championship on Friday by beating Azusa Pacific 267.345-262.245 in the semifinals. Gannon was set to take on top-seeded Baylor late Saturday night in Oregon for the team national championship.

On Campus:Edinboro athletic programs look forward

Gannon, which is ranked No. 3 in the country, earned its first postseason win on Thursday in the quarterfinals against Limestone before winning in the semifinals Friday for its second-ever postseason win.

The Golden Knights won wire-to-wire on Friday as they opened with a 37.725-35.500 win in the compulsory events and led 95.975-93.725 at halftime. Gannon had a strong showing in the second-half events to earn some payback against Azusa, which is the only team to beat the Golden Knights this season.

On Campus:Spano gets 700th win with Mercyhurst baseball; Erie-area athlete updates

MEN'S TENNIS

Harbor Creek grad Mitchell May was named to the all-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference First Team as both a singles and doubles player for the Penn State Behrend men's tennis team. He was among five Lions men named to the all-AMCC team. Behrend won the AMCC championship.

May, a junior, was the No. 2 singles player and part of the No. 1 doubles team along with teammate Jonathan Laier.

At No. 2 singles, May has an 11-11 record and a 4-1 mark in the AMCC. May and Laier finished 4-0 as a duo in the AMCC and 14-8 overall.

Max Lu was also named to the all-AMCC team in singles play at the No. 4 spot while Evan Dean and Alex Graeca were selected to the first ream at No. 3 doubles.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber. Josh Reilly contributed to this report.