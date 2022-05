Meet female recording artist Baegii, a singer and songwriter from Atlanta. From the start she had a clear understanding of what she wanted to be. At the young age of six, her parents noticed how much dancing and singing meant to her, so they enrolled her in dance, theater, and local competitions. Now all grown up and ready to show the world her talent, Baegii is releasing her new single, “Toxi.”

