Lisa Curry 'had thoughts of harming herself' after the tragic death of her daughter Jaimi: 'I was in so much pain and it never went away'

By Marta Jary
 3 days ago

Lisa Curry has opened up about her deep grief following the tragic loss of her daughter, Jaimi.

The former athlete tells this week's issue of Stellar magazine that there came a time she had thoughts of self harm.

'I would never have done what I thought, I would never have followed through [with] what I was thinking, but they were thoughts, and it surprised me that I would even have thoughts of harming myself,' the 59-year-old said.

Difficult: Lisa Curry has opened up on her deep grief following the loss of her daughter, Jaimi. The former athlete tells this week's issue of Stellar magazine that there came a time she considered harming herself. Pictured in Stellar 

'I was just in so much pain and it's hard for that pain to ever go away. It just never went away.

'So I can kind of understand people in Jaimi's position, or with their own mental health concerns, when they go through this every single day. It must be a terrible way to live'.

Lisa also lost her mother, Pat, in April, and the mounting tragedy left her feeling adrift.

'I would never have followed through [with] what I was thinking, but they were thoughts, and it surprised me that I would even have thoughts of harming myself,' she said. Pictured with Jaimi

'My bookends have gone. Every time I'm in the car, their photos come up on the screen – my favourites who I would ring all the time,' she said.

'I get in the car and think, I'll ring Mum. "Oh, hang on, Mum isn't there anymore." It was a habit, a daily routine when I got in the car to drive to the coast – that's when I'd ring Mum. And before that it used to be when I would ring Jaimi'.

Jaimi, who Lisa shared with former Ironman and Olympic bronze medal winner Grant Kenny, died in September 2020 at age 33 after a lengthy illness.

Loss: Lisa also lost her mother, Pat, in April, and the mounting tragedy left her feeling adrift. 'My bookends have gone,' she said. Jaimi and Pat are pictured 

She was receiving treatment for an eating disorder at the time of her passing.

Lisa shared the sad news she had lost her mother Pat at age 86 in April this year.

'Our beautiful mum slipped away peacefully this morning,' Lisa told her Instagram followers at the time, before adding, 'My heart is broken again.'

Lisa explained that she'd spent some tender moments with her mum in her final hours, as she and her sister Melanie awaited the arrival of their brother Scott from Berlin.

 'I can kind of understand people in Jaimi's position, or with their own mental health concerns, when they go through this every single day. It must be a terrible way to live,' Lisa added

'We shared some last laughs, memories and lots of tears,' she wrote. 'Thank you for being a wonderful mother. Have a nice, long sleep mum. We love you so much and we'll all miss you.'

Lisa and Grant married in 1984, separated in 2009 and share three children including Jaimi, son Jett, 28, and daughter Morgan, 31.

The former athlete walked down the aisle with her current husband Mark Tabone in 2018.

In need of support? Contact Gotcha4Life, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Kid's Helpline on 1800 55 1800

Read more: In this week's issue of Stellar Magazine with Lisa Curry on the cover 

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Berlin#Eating Disorder#Stellar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
