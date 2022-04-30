ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Zoo's newly renovated Family Farm welcomes guests

MINNEAPOLIS — With the spring season finally here, the Minnesota Zoo is returning one of its spring traditions - Farm Babies, which will be held at...

KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
KARE 11

Where is spring in Minnesota this year?

MINNEAPOLIS — It's no secret. Most people think this spring has really stunk, roughly five weeks into this thing, but on Tuesday there was not a cloud in the spring sky, even though it was still a bit chilly. "You know the sun feels nice doesn't it," said State...
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Zoo’s New Construction Project Is A Pedestrian Loop 32 Feet Above The Ground

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Zoo is kicking off a construction project for a new trail which will let guests take a walking tour of the zoo from 32 feet above the ground. The 1.25 mile treetop trail will repurpose the zoo’s old monorail track. Credit: Minnesota Zoo When it finishes construction in 2023, it’ll be the world’s largest elevated pedestrian loop. Guests will then be able to watch the bison, tigers, moose, and other animals from above.
KARE 11

'A celebration of local music': Winona welcomes back artists, fans for Mid West Music Fest

WINONA, Minn. — "It's almost like a family reunion." Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) Executive Director Dylan Hilliker sat in his office Wednesday morning, staring at "like, 50 boxes of hand sanitizer" in anticipation of helming the festival's 13th annual gathering — the first, full-scale, in-person version of the event since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world, far beyond the Driftless region of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
CBS Minnesota

Taco John’s Accuses Minn. Restaurants, Taco Chon Mexican Grill, Of Trademark Infringement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wyoming-based Taco John’s is suing a couple of Minnesota restaurants named Taco Chon for trademark infringement. According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Taco John’s says the name “Taco Chon” – coupled with the fact that the restaurants are quick-service Mexican cuisine – is “likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception.” The Taco Chon restaurants are located in Burnsville and St. Cloud. Both locations are within 4 miles of a Taco John’s restaurant. Taco John’s alleges that the name is an attempt to “free-ride” on its fame as a “preeminent Mexican restaurant brand.” Taco John’s is asking for a permanent injunction against Taco Chon, requiring the business to no longer use the name. The lawsuit also seeks financial relief, including the profits the restaurant has made while using the term “Taco Chon.” Co-owner of the Taco Chon in St. Cloud, Juan Ramos Gutierrez, reportedly responded to the lawsuit, saying that the name comes from a taco shop he and his parents had in Mexico. He also said that he’s gotten a lot of community support and will fight the lawsuit.
KARE 11

Five quick tips for organizing your home

MINNEAPOLIS — Hannah Peterson founded her organizing business, The Organized Home, during the pandemic. She offers in-home organizing and consulting to help her clients get back on track. Here are some of the tips she shared for getting started on your own home. TIP #1: Have a drop zone.
