Four-goal Scott Twine inspires MK Dons to thumping win at 10-man Plymouth

Four-goal hero Scott Twine inspired MK Dons to a 5-0 League One win at 10-man Plymouth, who slipped to seventh and out of the end-of-season play-offs.

The victory was not enough to earn MK Dons automatic promotion, as they finished third due to results elsewhere.

Twine opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a superbly-flighted direct free-kick from just outside the penalty area, not long after his 25-yard free-kick came back off the face of the bar.

Twine increased the Dons’ lead in the 41st minute with a thumping strike past Argyle keeper Michael Cooper after cutting in from the left of the area.

The striker completed his hat-trick on the hour from close range following a superb move down the right and David Kasumu’s pinpoint cross.

Twine smashed home his fourth, a 25-yarder off the post in the 78th minute.

Sandwiched in between Twine’s quartet, Harry Darling made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute, a free header from Josh McEachran’s corner.

Argyle’s Jordan Houghton was sent off in first-half stoppage time after being booked twice in five minutes.

Argyle target man Luke Jephcott will rue missed opportunities in the 13th and 14th minutes when he fired just wide from successive crosses into the six-yard box.

