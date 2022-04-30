AFC Wimbledon relegated after defeat at home to Accrington

AFC Wimbledon’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to Accrington.

Goals from Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop, Michael Nottingham and John O’Sullivan proved too much for Mark Bowen’s Dons at Plough Lane.

That was despite a spirited effort in a chaotic second half that saw Ayoub Assal and a double from Jack Rudoni offer the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Left-back Rich-Baghuelou put the visitors ahead with a venomous 25-yard effort.

Bishop made it two with his 12th goal of the season, a gift courtesy of some lacklustre defending from the hosts.

Nottingham then added a third on the stroke of half-time, rising highest to meet Sean McConville’s floated corner.

Assal pulled one back from close range just after the break and a glancing header from Rudoni cut the deficit to one just two minutes later.

O’Sullivan then headed home Accrington’s fourth, before a Rudoni long-range drive brought the scoring to a close as Wimbledon’s relegation to League Two was sealed.

