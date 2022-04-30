ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett Says Inflation ‘Swindles Almost Everybody,' Munger Rails Against Bitcoin, Market ‘Mania' at Berkshire Meeting

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC is livestreaming Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting Saturday. Track all of the day's news and analysis here. Berkshire Hathaway investors gathered Saturday at its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha to hear the latest observations from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett says inflation 'swindles almost everybody'. Munger says...

