ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Driver critically injured in Friday night wreck in Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to a single-vehicle accident near 2317 Memorial Parkway just after...

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCTV

Douglasville man suffers critical injuries after motorcycle crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash Friday night on County Road 392 that left a 47-year-old man in critical condition. The motorcycle was driving without a helmet south on Silver Sands Driver approaching County Road 392 around 11:30 p.m. The motorcyclist attempted a...
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Waff#Hpd
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy