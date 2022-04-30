DNR Teddy Bear Camp

I've heard it. You've heard it. Anyone who has lived in the Northland or spent any amount of time in the area will eventually hear someone say the phrase "the big lake they call Gitche Gumee". But what does it mean?. First - let's clarify the issue in that we're...
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
PEKIN, Ind. — Jeff Meredith calls the woods of Washington County "heaven." He sits on his front porch for hours, every day, and takes in a field of wildflowers. It was a Saturday, he was out mushroom hunting later than normal, and he wasn't sure why. "I decided to...
Last summer I got to experience Torch Lake for the first time and it was incredible. It's one thing for someone to describe how clear the water is, but it's another seeing it for yourself. Located in Northern Michigan Torch Lake Is 19 miles long which makes it Michigan's second-longest...
When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
White Castle is permanently adding a new item to their menu. The new item pays tribute to the first burger they served. The new menu item has been named The 1921 Slider. It has been named such to celebrate 101 years of White Castle burgers. It was inspired by the first one made, back in 1921. Read more about it here.
I'm a fan of waterfalls so there's a good chance that I'm not being objective about this, but I believe that Thunder Bay Falls in Illinois is more than worth a road trip. I'll attempt to prove my point of why you might want to bucket list this water sight.
PORTER COUNTY, IN -- The body of an Indianapolis man missing since February was found at a Lake Michigan beach on Thursday. According to conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Bryce Dunfee, 22, was found at West Beach in Porter County. His body was found approximately a half-mile from where he went missing on Feb. 21.
If you're familiar with the 'Friday the 13th' film franchise, then you know Jason Voorhees lives at Crystal Lake. One Minnesotan decided to put a Jason statue at the bottom of the lake to scare divers. The filming of the first movie took place in New Jersey and you can...
Hard to believe temperatures are expected to be in the 70s this weekend after many of us saw a late April snowstorm on Monday (4/18) that blanketed much of Michigan with white. But one Michigan family turned lemons into lemonade (or snowflakes into video views) by posting a reenactment of...
As a child, my family would spend our summers visiting State Parks. It was a great way to get away from the stresses of everyday life, an awesome way to get good quality family time and it was very affordable. State parks still offer the best kind of outdoor family fun.
INDIANAPOLIS — How do free cheese curds and frozen custard sound?. The fast food chain will have a food truck on the southwest part of Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering complimentary fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds. Attendees will also get a coupon for a free Culver's Double Deluxe.
ONE MONTH OUT: Indy 500 returns to full-capacity, Speedway businesses preparing for crowds that come with it. ONE MONTH OUT: Indy 500 returns to full-capacity, …. Thieves steal box truck from Beech Grove food pantry. Indy’s Citizens’ Police Complaint Board members still …. Ben Davis’ Otomewo is NFL...
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers and several southeastern Indiana fire rescue joined Harrison County crews to pull a man from the side of cliff over the Ohio River Saturday morning. “Thank you, you saved my life,” he said when he was brought back to the top of the...
Comments / 0