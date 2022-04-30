ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

By Neil Patel
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Since its launch in 2013, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) mostly flew under the radar for several years. Then the meme-stock craze of early 2021, which lifted struggling enterprises like GameStop and AMC Entertainment to new heights, also propelled the dog-inspired crypto. The price of Doge skyrocketed 12,000% through early May last year, making some lucky and bold people rich fast.

However, Doge has come crashing down over the past 12 months. It currently has a market cap of $18.3 billion (as of April 28), good for 11th place in the crypto rankings. And the price of one Doge token is now just under $0.14. While speculators might be hoping for another trip to the moon, I think it's best to temper expectations going forward.

Here's why Dogecoin reaching $1 per token is an unlikely scenario.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHfnO_0fP6Qe0s00

Image source: Getty Images.

Dogecoin lacks a competitive edge

Dogecoin was created as a fun competitor to Bitcoin . It was meant to simply be a peer-to-peer payments system, with no other real use-cases. The issue, though, is that Doge today is only accepted at 2,058 merchants worldwide. Bitcoin, on the other hand, can be used at almost 8,000 different merchants. Let's also not ignore Bitcoin's growing appeal as a store of value for investment portfolios, as well as its increasing set of financial infrastructure and tools that boost its utility.

In addition to lagging Bitcoin in mainstream adoption, Dogecoin also has poor economics that significantly decrease the possibility of hitting $1 per token. It's widely known that there will ever only be 21 million Bitcoin in circulation, and this supply cap helps support a higher price with growing demand. There are 10,000 new Doge mined every minute, with 133 billion in circulation today. The inherent inflationary pressure limits price appreciation.

What's more, speculators who are interested in gambling on crypto asset prices now have a slew of various dog-themed tokens to choose from. There's Shiba Inu , Floki Inu , and Baby DogeCoin , to name a few.

Even Dogecoin's original founders, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, left the project in 2015. Originally, they had no expectation for it to take off. So, despite being a cryptocurrency that is mainly viewed as a tool for financial speculation, there is probably no legitimate reason to own it.

It's probably best to stay away from Dogecoin

One place where Dogecoin certainly succeeded was building a loyal following from a large number of crypto enthusiasts. This sentiment was bolstered by the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who never hesitates to publicly display his love of Doge.

Furthermore, billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban has also shown his support for Dogecoin. Fans can buy Mavericks tickets and merchandise with Doge. But this can be seen as more of a publicity stunt than anything else.

Let me make one thing clear: Betting on another meme-stock craze to happen or another billionaire endorsement to lift Doge's price is not a worthwhile investment strategy. It's not only extremely unpredictable, but it doesn't offer you any peace of mind. And as is evident by taking a quick glance at Dogecoin's price chart over the past year, enthusiasm has continued to fall. Buying Dogecoin with the hope of making a quick profit appears to be a losing game.

There are better cryptocurrencies out there to invest in, like Bitcoin and Ethereum . I highly recommend staying away from Dogecoin and instead directing your hard-earned savings to more promising crypto assets.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dogecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Neil Patel has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

Even investors as formidable as Warren Buffett wind up backing big losers sometimes. Unexpected macroeconomic and regulatory shifts can quickly dim the outlooks for otherwise promising opportunities. The market sometimes overreacts to bad news, and investors can profit by pouncing on oversold stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy