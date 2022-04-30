ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Appeals Judge’s Decision on $500K Lawsuit Against Late Husband Billy: Report

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
Fans of “Alaskan Bush People” typically see series star Ami Brown battling the hardships of the Alaskan wilderness. However, more recently, reports state the Discovery Channel icon is battling a hefty lawsuit. And that lawsuit comes from one of her late husband’s investors, Robert Maughon. Now, in the latest developments, Brown has appealed the appointed judge’s decision to move forward with the case.

According to The U.S. Sun, Ami Brown is appealing the ruling to move forward with Maughon’s lawsuit. The appeal comes on the basis of a “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”

Essentially, this refers to the federal court, with the “Alaskan Bush People” star claiming it does not have the authority to hear or rule on the probate case.

Ami Brown filed the appeal on Wednesday, April 27th as per the news outlet.

The “Alaskan Bush People” star’s decision to appeal comes after she revealed that “no valid will has been found.” Further, the lawsuit poses a real problem as, currently, The U.S. Sun reports Billy Brown’s total assets amount to just $412,000, far shy of the suit’s demands.

The Basis for the Lawsuit:

As per the latest report, Maughon specifically filed the suit against Billy Brown and his business Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions in April of last year. The investor claims the “Alaskan Bush People” star had breached a contract confirmed in 2009.

As per the contract, Brown, who not only starred in the Discovery Channel series but is also a published author, was required to make payments to Maughon totaling 10% of his income from his publications and sales of Alaska Wilderness Family Productions over a period of 10 years.

The court papers read, “Billy Bryan Brown failed to pay Plaintiff Robert Micky Maughon the monies called for in the Ten Year contract.”

Even more significantly, the plaintiff reportedly held a second contract with the late “Alaskan Bush People” star. That contract saw Maughon invest $10,000 for a “lifetime.”

Ahead of filing an official suit, Maughon claimed the total amount owed remains uncertain without an account. However, he estimates Ami and Billy Brown earned $500,000 per episode of “Alaskan Bush People.”

Based on the guidelines of the partners’ agreement, the plaintiff is demanding $500,000 in addition to a trial.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star’s Demise a Result of Multiple Conditions

“Alaskan Bush People” star Billy Brown passed away more than a year ago in February 2021. Medical professionals attribute his death to a multitude of reasons.

A statement, written by the officer first on the scene, said, “I was advised a 68-year-old male was reported to have been in seizure, the male had become unresponsive and had stopped breathing. CPR had been done on the male without success.”

Primarily, first responders attributed the “Alaskan Bush People” patriarch’s death to probable cardiac arrest. They also cited congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease. In addition, the outlet states Brown suffered from seizures and emphysema, while frequent tobacco use also contributed to his death.

dale gower
1d ago

Scam artists every one of them. Remember when they received money from the State of Alaska for being residents? When they really were not.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

