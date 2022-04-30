ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Austintown PD: Father in jail, suspected of injuring 4-week-old son

By Gerry Ricciutti, Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDQ9H_0fP6NtTO00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Austintown PD, Nicholas Tigges is in the Mahoning County Jail on felonious assault, felony child endangering and domestic violence on Saturday.

Tigges is accused of injuring his four-week-old son, who is now at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Update: Suspect named in police chase, crash on I-680

Police say the baby’s twin sister was not hurt and is now in the care of Mahoning County Children’s Services.

Police were notified earlier this week by hospital workers after the baby was brought in with severe head injuries.

Tigges is to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

Comments / 4

June Kwiecinski
3d ago

Put him away for life, poor baby boy, totally uncalled for

Reply
11
