One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Riceboro Saturday night. The crash happened on the 3000 block of Briar Bay Road shortly before 8 p.m. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving north in a 1991 Chevy Caprice when his vehicle ran off the road causing his passenger side tires to hit the soft shoulder. We're told the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate. The vehicle plowed into several trees, then burst into flames.

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO