It's Your Week: How we cover trending news, provide historical context

By Sallee Ann Harrison, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Promo image for Your Week, May 1, 2022 edition. Provided

Welcome to Your Week and welcome to May (can you believe it?!).

I'm Sallee Ann and this newsletter is exclusive to USA TODAY subscribers who make our work possible. Consider it your personal tour of the newsroom.

This week we're stopping at the Universal Now desk to learn how they cover trending news. And then we have a mini history lesson.

Lots of good stuff ahead, b ut first, don't miss these stories made possible with your USA TODAY subscription:

You ask, this team answers

Last week, I shared TobyKeith's story (you know, the old chihuahua in the pompom tutu ) at the end of this newsletter. A bit silly, yes, but lil ol' TobyKeith's story has been read by over 4 million people on our site. That's one viral pup.

So who writes about TobyKeith? And other Internet trends? Well, we have a whole team for that.

"USA TODAY's Universal Now team tackles trending news across all sections of the newsroom. It's not unusual for our team to write a story about a missing teen who was found , an explainer on a celebrity health condition and a photo page showing wandering Florida alligators – all in the same day," said Ashley May, editor of the Universal Now team.

"We're here to answer the questions you're Googling. Like 'are there more wheels or doors in the world?' We asked an MIT professor. (Or) ' How high is gas , and what's going on with food prices ?' We've got those answers and more."

One of my favorite stories from the UNow team this week is this one on Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman launched into space for an extended mission on the International Space Station. The team always has an eye for stories that beg to be seen, and help others be seen as well.

You can get a digest of some of the team's most popular stories delivered to your inbox daily by signing up for the Everyone's Talking newsletter . Also, follow along with our reporters on the USA TODAY TikTok account . They are there every Friday breaking down the week's news we can't stop talking about.

Trending, but in, like, the 1700s

I really wanted to share a bit about this story I found fascinating . Reading it was like being back in AP European History, which is a good thing because I had a really great teacher.

Reporter Dennis Wagner writes about "Potemkin villages," a term that came to be used for almost any alleged sham over hundreds of years. Its origins are rooted in a myth around Russia's Catherine the Great and her lover, Grigory Potemkin.

Potemkin villages are farces. Facades. And also totally never happened.

Wagner traces this lore from the 1700s to modern-day "fake news," misinformation and the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. It's an interesting read I hope you enjoy, too, and share with your friends.

Thank you!

Thank you for being a USA TODAY subscriber. Your support allows us to do journalism that tells today's top stories and provide necessary historical context. We couldn't do what we do without you.

See you next week!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: It's Your Week: How we cover trending news, provide historical context

