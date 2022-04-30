ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About ‘Humiliation’ of Being Fired From ‘The Talk’

By Shelby Scott
Sharon Osbourne left the American daytime talk show, “The Talk,” in March of last year. Now, little more than a year after departing the CBS show, she’s speaking about the “humiliation” she’s endured. Osbourne opened up about her uncomfortable experience during an appearance on the U.K. channel TalkTV. There, her friend and fellow television personality, Piers Morgan, hosts his own show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

According to Cinema Blend, the implication that race influenced Sharon Osbourne’s defense of her outspoken friend has affected her career and image in the U.S. most heavily.

“I definitely went through a difficult patch in the beginning,” she shared. “I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist.”

Sharon Osbourne remained a dedicated host on “The Talk” for 10 years. However, accusations of racism and homophobia saw her depart her long-held position. Problems arose when co-host Sheryl Underwood heavily criticized her defense of Piers Morgan. Previously, the male TV personality made critical comments about English royalty, Megan Markle.

Sharon Osbourne’s 2021 defense of Piers Morgan didn’t only elicit nationwide contempt. She also began receiving death threats. And the threats were not only directed at her. They also named members of her family, her husband Ozzy Osbourne, and even her dogs. In addition, the outlet reports the controversy saw her blacklisted in American entertainment. On top of it, though, she addressed similar situations in regard to people who are less fortunate than she is.

Sharon Osbourne Touches on Cancel Culture

“You are untouchable. You are an untouchable,” Sharon Osbourne said of her experience. She further claimed CBS had “destroyed” her and her career since accusations of racism don’t simply disappear.

However, Sharon Osbourne further said “what makes me so mad is I’m in a blessed situation that, no matter what happens to my career, my husband will always take care of me. But what happens to a person that, you know, say I didn’t have a husband and I had kids to bring up, right?”

She continued, “What happens to people like that, that are canceled or fired because they’ve used the wrong term or something’s taken out of context? And they’re fired? To the average person, what happens to the average person?”

Ahead of Osbourne’s departure from “The Talk,” Piers Morgan left “Good Morning Britain” where he faced backlash for comments of his own.

Avoiding a Negative Legacy

Aside from intense feelings of humiliation, Sharon Osbourne further worried the backlash she faced while on “The Talk” would affect her family and professional legacy.

“It was tough on me,” she admitted, “and it did affect me mentally.”

Osbourne explained, “after everything that I felt, all my dreams I had achieved, everything that I’d wanted to do,” she did not want her legacy to become tainted with inaccurate claims or falsehoods surrounding her outlook on race.

“[D]id I want my legacy for my family to be, ‘Oh, well, your Nana was on television, but everybody said she was racist, so she never went on television again.'”

Since departing the U.S. and “The Talk,” Sharon Osbourne has found a place on “The View UK.”

P S Cali
2d ago

Sharon , you just don’t realize how lucky you are to be off that toxic show. They are wrong to bad mouth you for sure. But now you know who they really are!

