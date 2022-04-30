ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Reveals How She Approaches Every Game as Win Streak Continues

By Leanne Stahulak
 3 days ago
Current “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach is on a killer win streak right now, racking up 19 wins and $460,184 in total winnings so far.

She’s now joined the ranks of fellow super champions Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider, who also had record-breaking runs this season. Mattea Roach will face off against these “Jeopardy!” legends in the upcoming Tournament of Champions, which is due to air sometime in November.

And like her fellow champions, Roach shared a little bit about her gameplay strategy and preparation in a behind-the-scenes video. The official “Jeopardy!” Instagram account posted the video earlier along with the caption, “When preparing for Jeopardy!, where do you start? Mattea Roach shares her approach in today’s #overheardonset.”

Host Ken Jennings kicked off the clip by telling Roach, “You don’t seem too flummoxed by the different categories. Like classical music, philosophy…”

“There’s only so many things that are gonna be asked about on ‘Jeopardy!,'” Mattea Roach replied. “Like I feel like I have a good general knowledge of many things. Except for sports.”

Jennings then asked if Roach prepared in any specific way. “Mostly I looked at J! Archive a lot,” Roach answered. “And that was really all. I bought flashcards but did not actually write anything on them. So we think that was more psychological preparation than anything else.”

While flashcards have been a tried and true study method for other “Jeopardy!” contestants, it seems they didn’t have the same impact on Mattea Roach. “That’s the secret,” Jennings quipped. “To get on ‘Jeopardy!’, buy flashcards, don’t use them no matter what you do.

Where Does Mattea Roach Stand Compared to Other ‘Jeopardy!’ Legends?

As of Friday, April 29, Mattea Roach has won 19 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games. This puts her in a three-way tie for sixth place on the Hall of Fame leaderboard, alongside Jason Zuffranieri and David Madden. If Roach wins one more game next Monday, then she’ll be tied with 20-day champ Julia Collins.

After that, Roach would have a long haul to catch up to the legendary James Holzhauer, who sits in fourth place at 32 games. Then Matt Amodio holds third with 38 games, Amy Schneider sits in second with 40 games, and Ken Jennings reigns supreme with 74.

But Roach has also made a lot of leeway when it comes to the highest regular-season earnings. Her $460,184 puts her squarely in sixth place on the leaderboard, ahead of David Madden, Julia Collins, Matt Jackson, and Austin Rogers. She has to win more than $72,312 in the next few games if she wants to overtake Jason Zuffranieri in the fifth-place spot, though.

Make sure you tune into Mattea Roach’s next “Jeopardy!” match on Monday, May 2.

Janet Bowers
2d ago

Can’t watch her. Seems like her opponents are very weak. Term limits for champions and Congress.

Everett Riecke
2d ago

She knows all the answers she remembers from reading them in the book. I

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Memorizes a Ridiculous List of ’16’ Facts

Anyone who has followed Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! knows that the guy does his homework. That’s true as a host or even a competitor. Still, the man simply impresses viewers with his knowledge all the time. In fact, Jennings just pumps out 16 or so facts that happen to line up with the number of games Mattea Roach had won. Jennings rattles these factoids off like a teacher in school showing students some important things to remember.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: What Is Pat Sajak’s Salary?

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has been helping people win at the popular puzzle game for decades now and it’s been profitable. He and co-host Vanna White did sign new contracts to host the game show into the 2023-24 season. Yes, it is possible that Sajak earns more than what we find out at this time.
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Admits Her Life Has Been ‘Tough’ Since The Show

Following her success on the game show Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider took to Twitter recently to admit her life has been “tough” lately. Fans were a bit surprised to hear that all is not well with Schneider, as after her big wins on the show, she quit her job and signed with CAA to start writing a book. On top of that, she’s also been traveling, gotten engaged, and even had the opportunity to tour the White House.
deseret.com

The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode had a rare ending

The latest “Jeopardy!” episode had an unusual ending — one that host Ken Jennings didn’t want fans to miss. “There’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight,” Jennings tweeted early Wednesday night as a heads up. “Plan your evening accordingly!”. And Wednesday’s...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Repeats a Dress for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years

Vanna White has become a pop culture icon since joining the beloved game show “Wheel of Fortune” in 1982. Since making her debut alongside Pat Sajak, who began his hosting duties a year prior, the game show star has worn gown after gown, one of her most powerful attributes as “Wheel of Fortune” co-host. And not once, did she repeat an outfit. However, that streak ended back in 2020, wearing one gown a second time, for the first time in 7,000 episodes.
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Which Character Appeared on Every Episode?

The iconic classic TV western Gunsmoke hosted a long list of actors during its twenty-year run. But only one star went the long haul and appeared in all 635 episodes. There were a few people who had impressive stretches on the show. For example, Kitty actress Amanda Blake starred in 509 episodes. And Doc’s Milburn Stone lasted for 605 episodes. He was also a major character through all 20 seasons.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Why It’s Good Jimmy and Beth Never Interact

In all four seasons of “Yellowstone,” Jefferson White’s character Jimmy has rarely crossed paths with Kelly Reilly’s formidable Beth Dutton. If anything, the ranch hand and daughter of the rancher have only encountered each other in group settings. Sometimes Beth pays visits to the bunkhouse, or she’s out in the barn, talking to Rip, etc. While this makes sense for the two characters, the actors themselves are sad about the little interaction they’ve had on set.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Watch Cole Hauser Bust Out the Dance Moves on ‘Paradise’ Vacation With Wife Cynthia Daniel

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife, Cynthia, are taking a well-deserved vacation to the British Virgin Islands in Anguilla. To say we’re jealous is putting it lightly. The two lovebirds headed to white sand beaches where the cocktails are bottomless and the horizon is endless. Naturally, Cynthia had to post some photos of the spectacular views of the beach and her partner in crime.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Reveals What She Wants in Sylvie and Casey’s Relationship

“Chicago Fire” has seen a number of romantic relationships spark and fizzle throughout its 10 seasons on NBC. However, writers provided fans with a new, interesting conclusion to one when they decided to make paramedic Sylvie Brett and former Captain Matt Casey’s relationship long-distance. Now though, ahead of the “Chicago Fire” Season 10 finale, not to mention the incredible potential for Casey’s return, Brett’s actress Kara Killmer revealed what exactly it is she wants in the onscreen couple’s relationship.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Outraged Over ‘Insensitive’ Tweet From Major News Outlet About Current Champ Mattea Roach

“Jeopardy!” fans are divided on a recent tweet from NBC News, which referred to current 16-day champ Mattea Roach by her sexuality. The tweet promoted an article from NBC that highlighted how Roach is another visible LGBTQ icon and champion on the game show. Roach’s streak follows Amy Schneider, who qualified for the Tournament of Champions and advanced further than any other transgender contestant on the show. Earlier, Roach updated her Twitter bio to read, “lesbian, Nova Scotian, 16x Jeopardy champ // everything that happens will happen today.”
