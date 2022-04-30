‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Reveals How She Approaches Every Game as Win Streak Continues

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach is on a killer win streak right now, racking up 19 wins and $460,184 in total winnings so far.

She’s now joined the ranks of fellow super champions Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider, who also had record-breaking runs this season. Mattea Roach will face off against these “Jeopardy!” legends in the upcoming Tournament of Champions, which is due to air sometime in November.

And like her fellow champions, Roach shared a little bit about her gameplay strategy and preparation in a behind-the-scenes video. The official “Jeopardy!” Instagram account posted the video earlier along with the caption, “When preparing for Jeopardy!, where do you start? Mattea Roach shares her approach in today’s #overheardonset.”

Host Ken Jennings kicked off the clip by telling Roach, “You don’t seem too flummoxed by the different categories. Like classical music, philosophy…”

“There’s only so many things that are gonna be asked about on ‘Jeopardy!,'” Mattea Roach replied. “Like I feel like I have a good general knowledge of many things. Except for sports.”

Jennings then asked if Roach prepared in any specific way. “Mostly I looked at J! Archive a lot,” Roach answered. “And that was really all. I bought flashcards but did not actually write anything on them. So we think that was more psychological preparation than anything else.”

While flashcards have been a tried and true study method for other “Jeopardy!” contestants, it seems they didn’t have the same impact on Mattea Roach. “That’s the secret,” Jennings quipped. “To get on ‘Jeopardy!’, buy flashcards, don’t use them no matter what you do.

Where Does Mattea Roach Stand Compared to Other ‘Jeopardy!’ Legends?

As of Friday, April 29, Mattea Roach has won 19 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games. This puts her in a three-way tie for sixth place on the Hall of Fame leaderboard, alongside Jason Zuffranieri and David Madden. If Roach wins one more game next Monday, then she’ll be tied with 20-day champ Julia Collins.

After that, Roach would have a long haul to catch up to the legendary James Holzhauer, who sits in fourth place at 32 games. Then Matt Amodio holds third with 38 games, Amy Schneider sits in second with 40 games, and Ken Jennings reigns supreme with 74.

But Roach has also made a lot of leeway when it comes to the highest regular-season earnings. Her $460,184 puts her squarely in sixth place on the leaderboard, ahead of David Madden, Julia Collins, Matt Jackson, and Austin Rogers. She has to win more than $72,312 in the next few games if she wants to overtake Jason Zuffranieri in the fifth-place spot, though.

Make sure you tune into Mattea Roach’s next “Jeopardy!” match on Monday, May 2.