Glendale, AZ

Coyotes Rally for 5-4 Win in Last Game at Gila River Arena

By Patrick Brown
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes sure made their last game in Glendale a memorable one. In their last-ever game at Gila River Arena, the Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit en route to a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators in front of a raucous 15,123 fans on Friday. Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice...

thehockeywriters.com

FOX Sports

Maple Leafs and Lightning face off start the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Maple Leafs -124, Lightning +103; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on April 21, the Lightning won 8-1. Steven Stamkos led the Lightning with three goals.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 2021-22 Season Shouldn’t Be Viewed as a Failure

With just one game remaining in the NHL regular season, the Vancouver Canucks will watch on having played their final contest on Friday night, knowing they missed the postseason. But the fact that the Canucks fought right up until the very end after starting the season 8-15-2, their season shouldn’t be viewed as a failure.
DALLAS, TX
Arizona Sports
The Hockey Writers

Kings: 3 Keys to Defeating the Oilers in Round 1

The Los Angeles Kings have punched their ticket into the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 and will face-off against the Edmonton Oilers. This is the first time the two teams will have played against each other in the postseason since the 1992 Playoffs when Wayne Gretzky was still a member of the Kings. This series is a tough one to predict, but there are a few keys to this series that could lead to a victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Edmonton to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 7, the Oilers won 3-2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'This is why you play hockey': Stars excited to get playoffs started

CALGARY, Alberta -- On the eve of Game 1 of their first round series against the Calgary Flames, the Stars got in a brisk 40-minute practice at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was a full team practice, as key veterans Vladislav Namestnikov and John Klingberg joined the team on the ice. Both...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Canadiens Takeaways From End of Season Player Availability

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes as well as several players met with the media one final time this season on Saturday following locker cleanups, exit meetings, and physicals which signal the start of a busy summer for the Habs. Here’s a recap of the main talking points throughout the day.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Lightning Will 3-Peat as Cup Champions

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a rare opportunity for a historic feat. Should they make a run through the playoffs and complete the championship three-peat, they would be the first NHL franchise since the New York Islanders dynasty of 40 years ago to win the Cup three straight years. It is a daunting challenge to make their way through the deep Eastern Conference, and then knock off the Western Conference winner, but the Lightning are a team that has the capacity to do just that, and there are three main reasons why it can be done.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Game 1 Loss to the Kings

There is worry anew in Oil Country after the Edmonton Oilers lost 4-3 to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series at Rogers Place on Monday (May 2). Fans were left smacking their foreheads in disbelief after an awful giveaway by Edmonton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Beauchamp-Molson Trophy Justifiably Goes to Romanov

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov admittedly didn’t have a superstar-esque sophomore 2021-22 season, but his career is undeniably on the right track. Romanov’s Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy win confirms as much. Truth be told, no one on the Canadiens, with possible exception to Nick Suzuki, had an All-Star-caliber season...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken’s Beniers Showed Why He Is Future Face of Franchise

Matty Beniers impressed in the first ten games of his NHL career this season. The Seattle Kraken’s first-ever draft pick joined the team in mid-April after concluding his NCAA career with the University of Michigan. Here is a look at how his first 10 games went. Beniers Shows Offensive...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

David Kampf Will Be a Key to Maple Leafs’ Playoff Success

In the upcoming Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, many factors will go into deciding the outcome of the series. Both teams are highly talented with some of the best offensive players in the league. Tampa has been solid defensively throughout this season, while the Maple Leafs made moves as the season went on that vastly improved the team defensively.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Young Core a Silver Lining in Lost Season

And just like that, it’s over. For one final time this season, fans flocked to Prudential Center to see their New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings. It was Fan Appreciation Night in Newark with the party starting at 4 pm on Championship Plaza as fans were met by an on-site DJ before they made their way into the arena. The team wore their third jersey as“Welcome to the Black Parade” echoed throughout the building prior to puck drop. Thousands of fans spent their night with the Devils before the offseason, and while the result was not what anyone hoped for, players smiled as they signed autographs and took photos with fans before they headed home.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Playoff Series Preview: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames

The postseason returns to Dallas as the Stars take on the Calgary Flames in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! Here is everything you need to know ahead of this Western Conference first-round matchup. Stars vs Flames: How They Got Here. The Calgary Flames finished the regular season...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Current Maple Leafs Forwards Improved Over Last Season’s Version

Every Toronto Maple Leafs’ fan remembers the pain of the team’s first-round exit at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens last season. It marked the fifth season in a row where the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round. At the end of last season, many fans were calling for the dismantling of the Maple Leafs’ core following that devastating loss.
NHL

