ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

OHL Playoffs: Windsor Spitfires Take 3-1 Lead, Face History

By Dave Jewell
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top-seeded Windsor Spitfires are on the verge of lifting a decade-long frustration. After taking a 2-0 series lead on the eight-seed Sarnia Sting in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference first round, the club hit the road for a pair of games and now find themselves one game away...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Marc Savard
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 2021-22 Season Shouldn’t Be Viewed as a Failure

With just one game remaining in the NHL regular season, the Vancouver Canucks will watch on having played their final contest on Friday night, knowing they missed the postseason. But the fact that the Canucks fought right up until the very end after starting the season 8-15-2, their season shouldn’t be viewed as a failure.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Senators, NHLPA News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mathew Barzal talked about sticking with the New York Islanders despite their struggles this season, and Carey Price talked about his future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs got the Tampa Bay Lightning as their first-round playoff opponent. Will Michael Bunting be back in time to help? The Ottawa Senators will need to make a decision on Matt Murray and it sounds like the NHLPA has made a decision about Donald Fehr.
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ontario Hockey League#Ohl#Ohl Playoffs
MLive.com

Red Wings’ next coach could have an edge, NHL experience

The next Detroit Red Wings coach figures to be much different than Jeff Blashill, at least in personality and demeanor. General manager Steve Yzerman, chances are, will seek someone who is more abrasive and demanding. The feeling amongst some in the organization is that the team is too soft, wilts...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

5 Surprising Oilers Who Could Be Difference-Makers vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers winning their first-round series will likely hinge on the performances of the most obvious stars. If Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl struggle, so will the Oilers. If Mike Smtih doesn’t play well in goal, this could be a long series. If Darnell Nurse isn’t healthy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cole Caufield registers first career NHL hat trick

Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield of Stevens Point, Wisconsin closed out the 2022 National Hockey League regular season with his first career National Hockey League hat trick. Caufield accomplished the feat in a 10-2 Canadiens romp over the Florida Panthers. Caufield scored one goal in each period. He put...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken’s Beniers Showed Why He Is Future Face of Franchise

Matty Beniers impressed in the first ten games of his NHL career this season. The Seattle Kraken’s first-ever draft pick joined the team in mid-April after concluding his NCAA career with the University of Michigan. Here is a look at how his first 10 games went. Beniers Shows Offensive...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

3 Maple Leafs Who Could Be X-Factors in the Playoffs

336 days ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the 2020-21 Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens. A team who finished with a record below .500, and one that just about everybody expected the Maple Leafs to walk all over. It feels like it was just yesterday, and yet, here we are again, discussing the Maple Leafs’ upcoming playoff matchup and what they need to do to get over the hump and finally win a playoff round. Only this year, the first dragon to slay is the back-to-back Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
NHL

Husso makes history in playoff debut

Ville Husso became the first goaltender in Blues history to record a shutout in his playoff debut on Monday night. Husso made 37 saves in his first postseason contest, helping the Blues to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Stars’ Lack of Offense Bodes Well for Flames’ First-Round Success

In the NHL playoffs, anything can happen. There are the favorites, but plenty of times, an underdog has shocked the world and go on a run. The Montreal Canadiens last season not only shocked the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round but went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

David Kampf Will Be a Key to Maple Leafs’ Playoff Success

In the upcoming Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, many factors will go into deciding the outcome of the series. Both teams are highly talented with some of the best offensive players in the league. Tampa has been solid defensively throughout this season, while the Maple Leafs made moves as the season went on that vastly improved the team defensively.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Puljujarvi Can Silence Critics With Big Playoff Performance

There are a few things that fans of the Edmonton Oilers and their mainstream media can agree on, such as Jay Woodcroft taking over as head coach turning the Oilers’ season around, who the best player on the team is, and that Rogers Place is loud, lively, and rambunctious come playoff time. Yet, one thing they seem to not be able to agree on is Jesse Puljujarvi’s contributions and effectiveness on the team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Self Control Falters in Game 1 Loss to Blues

With a game they’ll want to forget, the postseason is officially underway for the Minnesota Wild as they faced the St. Louis Blues for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series on Monday night. The game started with tensions high and the Blues found the back of the net twice in the first period while the Wild were unable to get anything on the scoreboard. Things didn’t get any better as the game went on, as the Blues added a goal in the second and third to extend their lead to 4-0 and eventually come out with the win.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Will Beat Lightning in Playoffs If…

82 games are in the books. After a dominating season where they set a franchise record for wins and points, the real test begins for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Stanley Cup Playoffs. The bitter taste of defeat still lingers after last season, which should’ve been a deep playoff run...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Dallas Stars Made the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars locked up a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by earning one point against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Then, after a shocking night that featured a Stars win in an ‘Emergency Backup Goalie’ situation and a four-goal comeback from the same Coyotes against Nashville, the Stars found themselves in the 7th seed preparing to take on the Calgary Flames.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy