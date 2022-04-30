ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 15-year-old

wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl....

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
explore venango

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Butler Township officer charged after months of gas theft

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Butler Township Police Officer has been charged after investigators say he stole hundreds of dollars in gas over several months. According to a police report, Officer Joshua Heck of the Butler Township Police Department was investigated after an odor of gasoline was detected coming from his vehicle. During […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police
CBS Pittsburgh

5th grader saves the day after 4-year-old cousin gets on school bus

PORT VUE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an unusual situation at South Allegheny Elementary in Port Vue. A 4-year-old showed up at the school, but she wasn't supposed to be there. Police said the child got on the school bus with her two cousins and ended up at the school Friday morning. Port Vue Police Department Chief David Petruski said it's a call he's never had before."We got a call from county 911 to stop at the elementary school regarding a small student that was there that was not a student," he said.Petruski said the 4-year-old's parents didn't know she...
GLASSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

DPD arrest after $100K stolen from Iraqi family in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Muslim family in North Texas, who CBS 11 News first introduced you to more than 6 months ago while reporting the theft of their life savings, got some good news to celebrate the end of Ramadan.Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a car break-in, back in November 2021, in the parking garage of an apartment complex near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane. Ahmed Alnajjar had $100,000 in cash stolen from inside his SUV. It was money saved for his family to leave Iraq and come to the US, after helping American soldiers during the...
DALLAS, TX
WTAJ

Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
SOMERSET, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man being held at Allegheny County Jail dies

A man being held at Allegheny County Jail died Thursday after he was found unresponsive, officials said. Jerry Lee Ross Jr., 48, was found unresponsive shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to information from jail spokesman Jesse Geleynse and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Staff performed CPR before Ross was pronounced dead by a jail medical provider.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Teen arrested with stolen gun Sunday on South Side

Pittsburgh Police arrested a 19-year-old Pittsburgh man they said was in possession of a stolen gun early Sunday morning on Carson Street. Police were called to the 1800 block of East Carson Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man brandishing a gun and becoming confrontational with passers-by. Responding officers spotted the man who is supected, Dayqual Allen, on the 1700 block, and after activating their emergency lights, police said he “grabbed at his waistband as though he was holding a heavy object,” according to police.
explore venango

Police Release Details of Five Vehicles Damaged in Cranberry Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which five vehicles were damaged in Cranberry Township. According to police, a report of criminal mischief was made on March 22, 2022, around 9:46 a.m. Police say the incident occurred sometime between the late...
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy