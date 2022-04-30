ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Six Nations: Wales 8-10 Italy - highlights

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the highlights as Michela Sillari's late penalty ensures...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Women's Six Nations 2022: England win fourth consecutive title and Grand Slam

Tries: Bern 2, Ward; Pen: Scarratt; Cons: Scarratt 3. England proved their total dominance of the world game as they won a fourth consecutive Women's Six Nations title with a Grand Slam victory in France. England were initially startled in front of a sellout Bayonne crowd as France's Romane Menager...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Bring on the World Cup! Red Roses crowned as Six Nations champions but England prop Sarah Bern insists they are chasing global glory at this autumn’s main event in New Zealand

As England prepared to return to Heathrow with another Six Nations crown, there was one final message from the departure lounge: bring on the World Cup. With their European rivals unable to lay a hand on them over the past five weeks, the Red Roses have now set their sights on global domination.
RUGBY
BBC

Cousins burned in Suffolk pub explosion climb Scafell Pike for charity

Two women have climbed Scafell Pike to raise money for a charity which helped them recover from horrific burns. Ashleigh Charlesworth, 28, and her cousin April Charlesworth, 29, were at the Kings Head in Great Cornard, Suffolk, a year ago when a bottle of fuel exploded close to them. They...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Netball Superleague 2022: Loughborough Lightning secure semi-final spot

Loughborough Lightning confirmed their Netball Superleague semi-final place on Monday as they came from behind to win 59-51 at Saracens Mavericks. It was the Mavericks' second defeat of the weekend, after they lost 50-49 to top-four rivals Team Bath on Friday. Leaders Manchester Thunder put in a dominant performance to...
SPORTS
BBC

Haris Rauf: Yorkshire pace bowler to miss Championship game against Essex

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf will miss Yorkshire's County Championship game against Essex, starting on Thursday, because of injury. The 28-year-old did not bowl in the second innings of the draw with Kent because of a problem in his left side. Rauf is Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 14...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Spain govt says it has nothing to hide in spyware scandals

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government said Tuesday it had nothing to hide amid mounting unease over national security controversies involving Pegasus spyware, including the hacking of the prime minister’s cellphone and spying on Catalan separatists by unknown agents. Cabinet spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez promised that the Socialist-led coalition...
WORLD
BBC

One of UK's most wanted men Alex Male arrested at airport

One of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested after trying to fly using a fraudulent passport. Alex Male, of Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, is alleged to have been a distributor of class A drugs across the south west of England. The 29-year-old was detained at Lisbon Airport on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Channel migrants: Dover sees 293 people arrive on Monday

Nearly 300 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Monday. The Ministry of Defence, which took control of the response to the crossings last month, said the 293 people arrived in Dover in nine small boats on the Bank Holiday. It followed the arrival of 254 people on...
POLITICS
BBC

Ramadan: Cost of living stops Muslims observing

Some Muslims have been unable to fully observe Ramadan because of the soaring cost of living. Over the past month, about 55,000 Muslims in Wales have been fasting during daylight hours and attending an extra prayer at night. But one cab driver said higher fuel and food bills has meant...
WORLD
BBC

County lines: Arrests in Kirkby and Everton over Macclesfield drugs

Seven people have been arrested as police seized heroin and cannabis in a series of raids targeting "county lines drug dealing", a force has said. Merseyside Police raided properties in Kirkby and Everton on Monday as part of an operation targeting the supply of drugs to Macclesfield in Cheshire. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Greasley Castle: Project reveals 'astonishing' secrets

A "magnificent" lost castle, which once rivalled one of the finest in Britain, has been identified amid a series of grassy mounds and old farm buildings. Greasley Castle, in Nottinghamshire, was built as a statement of prestige in the 14th Century. A new study has shown it was a large...
U.K.
BBC

Graffiti hunt finds 600 marks in Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral

A survey of St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall has recorded 600 separate graffiti marks. They include symbols left by masons, a complex medieval charm, pencil marks made by wartime service personnel, and a hidden Blue Peter sticker. Local tour guide Melba Leonard even discovered a mysterious palm-sized star. The volunteer...
U.K.

