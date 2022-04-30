Center on Halsted holds gala to celebrate 15 years of helping Chicago LGBTQ+ community

In its 15th anniversary year, Center on Halsted Human First Gala brings together the community and allies in an evening of celebration to recognize the contributions that individuals, businesses, and other organizations have made to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community in Chicago.

"We are especially thrilled this year to return to an in-person event after a two-year absence," said Center on Halsted CEO Modesto "Tico" Valle. "This promises to be a major night of celebration for the entire community and our supporters as we also mark the 15th anniversary of the Center."

The formal event is May 6 at the Old Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren Street, with 5:30 p.m. cocktails and 7 p.m. dinner.

The gala commemorates outstanding civic leaders with the Human First Award and Community Spirit Award for contributions to the advancement of Chicago's LGBTQ movement. Honorees for Human First Awards are long-standing Center supporters: community organizer Julio Rodriquez, cofounder and board president of one of the oldest LGBTQ non-profits in Chicago, ALMA; veteran activist and advocate Mary Morten, president of the Morten Group; and longtime volunteers and leaders of the Center's "green team" Bob and Susan Sullivan.