ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Center on Halsted holds gala to celebrate 15 years of helping Chicago LGBTQ+ community

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfxVu_0fP6Kmia00

In its 15th anniversary year, Center on Halsted Human First Gala brings together the community and allies in an evening of celebration to recognize the contributions that individuals, businesses, and other organizations have made to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community in Chicago.

"We are especially thrilled this year to return to an in-person event after a two-year absence," said Center on Halsted CEO Modesto "Tico" Valle. "This promises to be a major night of celebration for the entire community and our supporters as we also mark the 15th anniversary of the Center."

The formal event is May 6 at the Old Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren Street, with 5:30 p.m. cocktails and 7 p.m. dinner.

The gala commemorates outstanding civic leaders with the Human First Award and Community Spirit Award for contributions to the advancement of Chicago's LGBTQ movement. Honorees for Human First Awards are long-standing Center supporters: community organizer Julio Rodriquez, cofounder and board president of one of the oldest LGBTQ non-profits in Chicago, ALMA; veteran activist and advocate Mary Morten, president of the Morten Group; and longtime volunteers and leaders of the Center's "green team" Bob and Susan Sullivan.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Japanese American Cultural & Community Center hosts ‘Rising Chef Series’

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center is hosting and highlighting up-and-coming chefs in the community. The “Rising Chef Series” features Michelin star restaurant chefs serving Vietnamese, Japanese and Korean fusion dishes throughout the month of May. A new Asian American chef will show off their skills each week. Gene Kang reports for the KTLA […]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alma, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Modesto, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Cheddar News

Cheddar News Kicks Off AAPI Heritage Month 2022

Cheddar News is kicking off AAPI Heritage Month by having authentic conversations highlighting the history, culture and contributions of the community. Jeanie Chang, a therapist who specializes in AAPI mental health, and Cynthia Choi, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, join Between Bells to address the rise in hate crimes; 'Kung Fu' actor Vanessa Yao talks about representation on screen; Rosa Li, founder of Wildwonder, dishes on her prebiotic sparkling beverage brand and Sahra Nguyen gives us a taste of her Vietnamese coffee.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sullivan
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Stacey Baca’s Husband? Meet Todd Gilchrist, the ABC7 Chicago Anchor’s Spouse

Stacey Baca announced she is leaving ABC 7 Chicago after 20 years. Of course, Chicago residents who adore this news anchor want to know why she is leaving. Baca hopes to spend more time with her family, especially her other half. Stacey Baca’s husband, Todd Gilchrist, is pretty low-key and has next to no social media presence. He doesn’t appear on his journalist wife’s social pages often either. When he does, it is when Baca expresses how much she loves her beau. The small glimpses into their relationship has her followers swooning and craving to know more about who Todd Gilchrist is. So we reveal more about Baca’s husband’s background in this Todd Gilchrist wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
mycolumbuspower.com

LA Uprising Commemoration Focuses On Building Across Communities

Black and Asian organizers with UndocuBlack Network and NAKASEC commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles Uprising with a panel discussion highlighting the common ground between the two communities. The discussion is a part of a broader series of conversations and convenings led by the two organizations. Four years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Spirit#Queer Community#Racism#Chicago Lgbtq#The Old Post Office#Lgbtq#The Morten Group
The Crusader Newspaper

Housing Services Summit Saturday, April 30, 2022

Owning a home may seem out of reach for many Austin residents, but there are resources right here on the west side that can help families achieve their goal of homeownership. On Saturday, April 30, 20+ housing professionals will convene for a housing services summit where they’ll provide answers to all your housing questions and resources to get you started on your homeownership journey–from beginning to end.
CHICAGO, IL
The 74

$3 Billion for Summer Programs to Fight Learning Loss

A version of this essay originally appeared on the FutureEd blog. Summer has traditionally been a time when students lose some of the skills they gained during the school year, a phenomenon known as summer slide that is particularly common among children living in poverty. But this year and next, school districts across the country […]
EDUCATION
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom,  Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in 1965 he began acting in regional theaters...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Black women making a mark in the arts goes back at least a generation

Bernardine Evaristo rightly highlights the way that Black female artists, writers and actors are finally getting public attention (‘They are totally smashing it!’ Bernardine Evaristo on the artistic triumph of older Black women, 28 April). But the belated recognition of the role of Black women in the arts and as uncompromising “troublemakers” in the UK needs to go back at least a generation. For example, Trinidad-born Pearl Prescod was the first Black female actor at the National Theatre, in Olivier’s production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in 1965. In 1963, with Claudia Jones and other Black artists, who, like her, merged the personal, political and professional, she led the anti-racist march to the US embassy in London in solidarity with Martin Luther King’s March on Washington, singing We Shall Overcome.
ENTERTAINMENT
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ja’ Grill Hyde brings you authentic Jamaican cuisine in one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods. Their dishes are inspired by local chefs and influenced by Jamaican tastes. One thing is certain—if you're looking for paradise, you'll find it here. If yo love flavors and spices Ja’ Grill has it all. You can sip their signature Ja’ Rum Patch as you listen to cool Jamaican music in the background.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy