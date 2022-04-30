Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison considering transfer to USC: reports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is considering a transfer away from the Panthers program with USC emerging as the most likely landing spot, according to multiple reports.

Addison won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding wide receiver in college football, finishing with 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on a school-record 100 receptions last season.

Addison has not entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Saturday morning.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reached out to USC coach Lincoln Riley over the phone several times "to express his displeasure" over the rumors, according to ESPN. Some officials at Pittsburgh believe tampering may have taken place.

If Addison wants to be eligible for the upcoming season without requiring a waiver, he will have to do so before the May 1 deadline. That sets up a major decision that could have an effect on how the ACC and Pac-12 races shake up this fall.

Reports indicate that Addison is not looking to move for any NIL reasons, but solely to develop himself further ahead of entering the NFL Draft and turning pro.

Addison has an existing relationship with current USC quarterback Caleb Williams, as both hail from the Washington, D.C. area.

USC has added 15 players via the transfer portal this offseason after hiring first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams highlights that group, in addition to former Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams and former Oregon running back Travis Dye.

( h/t ESPN )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitte r