How NASCAR Is Paying Tribute to the US Military This May

During the month of May, the NASCAR community will honor US military members through the annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program. Each May is Military Appreciation Month, and this will mark the eighth season NASCAR recognizes the United States Armed Forces along with Coca-Cola.

NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola will celebrate military service members and their families for their service and sacrifice to our nation. As early as this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, the NASCAR community will pay tribute to America’s servicemen and women.

The celebrations will continue throughout each race in May ending with the 600 Miles of Remembrance. That tribute will take place on Memorial Day weekend during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In fact, NASCAR wants fans to participate and show their appreciation on social media using #NASCARSalutes. Coca-Cola North America vice president of integrated marketing experiences Sue Lynne Cha recently spoke about the joint program.

“Coca-Cola is proud to honor our nation’s Armed Forces during The Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend,” Cha said. “The Coca-Cola 600 brings racing fans together to recognize the sacrifices made by our U.S. military members and their families.”

NASCAR Saluting the Military With ‘Wall of Honor’

At each race this May, a new tribute will make its debut called the NASCAR Salutes Wall of Honor. Fans will have an opportunity to write messages to the military on magnets that will stick to the mural wall. Every magnet added to the Wall of Honor will help create an enormous mosaic personalized to each Cup Series track. NASCAR will then donate each unique wall to a nearby military base.

While in Charlotte, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will team up for one last military appreciation event this May. Race teams will host Gold Star Families on Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Additionally, all 40 Cup Series cars will feature fallen service members’ names on the windshield during the Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR’s vice president of partnership marketing Michelle Byron added further comments about the special tributes.

“It’s always incredible to see the NASCAR industry and our fans unite to celebrate our military service members and their families through NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola. Through the support of Coca-Cola, the month of May has become a time when together as an industry, we can reflect on our nation’s heroes and honor the sacrifices they make every day to keep our country and its communities safe,” Byron said in a statement.

There are numerous other activities that will take place throughout May at each NASCAR event. Discounted tickets are also available for qualifying military members. Further, VIP experiences are offered at each track through Vet Tix and the NASCAR Troops to the Track Program. NASCAR fans that are in the military can get discounted tickets and more info by visiting NASCAR.com/miltix.