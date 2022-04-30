Vinemont High School Contemporary Music Ensemble performs at Karma’s Coffeehouse

CULLMAN, Ala. – Vinemont High School’s Contemporary Music Ensemble held a free performance for the community at Karma’s Coffee House on Thursday afternoon.

With a packed house, the talented musical group seamlessly executed songs spanning the decades including a heartfelt rendition of the Ben E. King classic “Stand by Me” sung by VHS student Savannah Keel.

“We’re here to do a community performance and have been given the opportunity to perform in front of people. It’s important to learn how to engage with the audience and how to get themselves out there and have more musical opportunities outside of the school. That’s what I would love to see—these students become members of the musical community performing all over the place whether that’s worship or secular music, whatever makes them happy,” VHS band director Skyler King shared.

The ensemble’s origin started with the purchase of 18 guitars using funding from a grant several years ago.

“Cullman County schools gave us a grant to start a guitar class at Vinemont four or five years ago. We’ve been able to incorporate the guitarists more and more into our Vinemont Band spring concerts and Christmas concerts,” explained King. “This year we’re trying to take it to the next level and learn a lot of songs and get out to do more community performances, more performances in front of the school.”

He continued, “This group is all students in the high school band, but the guitar class is open to any student at Vinemont High School. Next year, we’ll have two sections, a beginner guitar class and an advanced guitar class.”

Karma’s Coffee House owner Katie Fine shared she was in the fortunate position to be able to offer her stage to the students. “We’re glad that we were able to help out when the ensemble’s director reached out to us. These are wonderful musicians and Karma’s is proud to have them with us today.”

