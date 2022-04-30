ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Disney+ Releases Sneakerella Original Song and Music Video Kicks Preview

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ is pumping out the jams with a new original song and music video for Sneakerella. "Kicks" fits snugly into the soundscape of this pop/hip-hop musical world. DIsneyMusicVEVO gave fans the chance to listen to the single off of the soundtrack this week. Chosen Jacobs introduces his character El as the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Iron Chef Show Coming to Netflix This Summer

One of the most iconic food competitions in TV history is making a comeback, this time releasing new episodes on Netflix. The Iron Chef franchise is returning to television this summer. Mark Dacasos is back as The Chairman in Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, a new, potentially more intense spin on the classic competition series. Five Iron Chefs will be challenged by new opponents who are hoping to leave their marks on the culinary competition world.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Paramount+ Just Added a Bunch of Beloved '80s and '90s Movies

Most streaming services add hordes of new titles to their rosters on the first day of a new month. Paramount+ bucked that trend in May, opting to wait til the 2nd to bring on its new wave of entertainment. Monday saw a long list of films make their way to the Paramount streamer, quite a few of which easily fall into the "fan-favorite" category. Not only that, but this month's crop of new films include a bunch of titles from the '80s and '90s.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chosen Jacobs
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Disney World#Sneakerella Original Song#High School Musical#Original Movies#Disney Channel#Chosen
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Reportedly Being Considered for Theatrical Release Due to HBO Max and Warner Media Changes

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Toby Emmerich is reportedly considering a theatrical release for Batgirl. The move, which would be a strategic change from the vision laid out by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, is being mulled in the larger context of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Kilar is out, and new CEO David Zaslav may be more amenable to such a change, since HBO Max was Kilar's top priority. Puck reports that Warner Bros. and other studios may also be re-examining their larger streaming strategies in the wake of huge stock losses by Netflix after a relatively small drop in subscribers last quarter.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy