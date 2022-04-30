ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

I-5 ramp closures to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

elkgrovelagunanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street...

elkgrovelagunanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento homeless encampment returns 6 months after being cleared out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, cleared out a homeless encampment in Sacramento six months ago that has since returned, and nearby residents and business owners say they are concerned for their safety. "I'm very sympathetic to the issues going on in our homeless community here,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Lane Of Eastbound 50 From 6th Street To 26th Street In Sacramento To Be Closed Monday For Construction

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Fix 50 project will have one lane of traffic closed on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Monday morning. The #1 or far left lane will be closed on Highway 50 from 6th Street to 26th Street due to construction activities. The closure will last from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., Caltrans District 3 reports. Drivers should expect delays. The estimated $433 million project includes a new sound wall, new high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction on Highway 50 from the Interstate 5 Interchange to Watt Avenue, widened ramps and connector ramps, widened bridges, increased vertical clearance at overcrossings, replaced freeway pavement, and other enhancements. This project also includes the Sacramento Regional Transit District’s (SacRT) light rail expansion project from Sunrise Boulevard to Downtown Folsom. Click here for more about the project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Deadly crash on Sacramento's Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday night on Garden Highway in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 9:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident near the 1800 block of Garden Highway. A person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
CBS Sacramento

Woman Suffers Burns In Sacramento House Fire On 41st Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews battled a house fire in the south Sacramento area that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday night. The Sacramento Fire Department said a woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for a burn injury and symptoms of smoke inhalation. Deputy Chief Chris Costamagna said there were six adults in the home, including the injured person. The five others were able to get out of the home uninjured. The scene was along 41st Street near 37th Avenue. The fire originated in the rear bedroom of the home and extended into the hallway, Costamagna said. The fire has since been extinguished. The cause remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Detained After Running Onto Highway 50 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say a man ran onto Highway 50 in Sacramento Friday morning and had to be detained. California Highway Patrol says, just before 8:30 a.m., they started getting calls about a pedestrian on the westbound side of the freeway near the Interstate 5 interchange. The man was reportedly running between lanes of traffic and even reportedly jumped on a car. Officers got to the scene and found the man to be non-compliant. CHP says a stun gun was deployed, but it didn’t have any effect on the man. Eventually, the man left the freeway and was detained by Sacramento police officers at 15th and X streets. The man has since been taken into custody and was placed on a 51/50 hold, CHP says.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J Street#Downtown Sacramento#I 5#California Lawmakers#Fox 40 News Sacramento#Caltrans#Highway 50
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Nearly 20,000 tons of almonds stuck in Manteca, distributor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of California’s cash crops is stuck in storage, and it’s a major problem for local almond farmers, growers and the economy in the region. Rows and rows of boxes with millions of California almonds are sitting in warehouses in Manteca, with nowhere to go.  “It’s just never been a problem […]
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two-Vehicle Head On Fatal Crash In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Around 1 p.m. on Thursday a head-on fatal crash occurred on SR-160 south of West Sherman Island Road, said Sacramento CHP. A black Saturn SUV being driven by a woman from Rio Vista was traveling southbound on SR-160 at 55 mph. Another woman out of Rio Vista was driving a silver Kia SUV northbound on SR-160 when she entered the designated left turn lane from northbound SR-160 to West Sherman Island Road. The driver of the black Saturn crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with the other driver of the Kia. The only occupants in both vehicles were the drivers. The driver of the Kia suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The woman hasn’t been identified yet. The other driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The north and southbound lanes of SR-160 were shut down for almost two hours but at this time the roadway has been cleared.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 PG&E Workers Injured in Explosion in the North Bay

Two PG&E workers are in the hospital after an explosion at a work site near Calistoga Friday. The utility company said the blast happened just before 5 p.m. when the workers were conducting a hydrotest on a gas line. The incident occurred along Highway 29 just south of Calistoga. No...
CALISTOGA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Accident On Northbound I-5 Slows Traffic In Stockton

Update: 3:26 p.m. – The incident has been cleared. STOCKTON (CBS13) — Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 in Stockton south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident, said Caltrans District 10. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. For updated information, visit here. Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 just south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. For road information, including traffic backups, check https://t.co/urmhUtfcxc.#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/EYYAAAU187 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 29, 2022
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Safety top priority for San Joaquin Asparagus Festival’s return

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival returns to the fairgrounds this year.  The popular festival features asparagus-themed food along with live concerts and other entertainment. Festival organizers have hired a private security company who said they’re planning and coordinating with Stockton police to ensure the event is as safe as it […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy