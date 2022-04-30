I-5 ramp closures to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Around 1 p.m. on Thursday a head-on fatal crash occurred on SR-160 south of West Sherman Island Road, said Sacramento CHP. A black Saturn SUV being driven by a woman from Rio Vista was traveling southbound on SR-160 at 55 mph. Another woman out of Rio Vista was driving a silver Kia SUV northbound on SR-160 when she entered the designated left turn lane from northbound SR-160 to West Sherman Island Road. The driver of the black Saturn crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with the other driver of the Kia. The only occupants in both vehicles were the drivers. The driver of the Kia suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The woman hasn’t been identified yet. The other driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The north and southbound lanes of SR-160 were shut down for almost two hours but at this time the roadway has been cleared.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO