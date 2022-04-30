ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Steven ‘Steve’ C. Vogt

 3 days ago

Steven “Steve” C. Vogt was called home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2022 with his family lovingly by his side. Steve was born on September 15, 1958, to Carl and Helen (nee Schneider) Vogt in West Bend. Steve graduated from Slinger High School in...

Jerome Michael Anderson

Jerome Michael Anderson, age 81, passed away at home on April 22, 2022. Jerome was born on January 31, 1941, in Milwaukee to Russ and Dorothy (Judge). Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen (Boyer); his children Jerome (Mary Claudia) Anderson and Jennifer (Mark) Braeger; grandchildren, Austin Anderson, Seth Braeger, Samuel Braeger and Calvin Margelofsky; brother John (Mary) Anderson; sister Kathy (Anderson) Pesicek; along with many more family and friends.
Richard J. Charmoli, 90

Mr. Richard Charmoli of Cedarburg passed away at his residence while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 28, 2022, just a few days after celebrating his 90th birthday. Richard was born in Milwaukee on April 23, 1932, son of John and Agnes Pletzer Charmoli. The family moved to...
CEDARBURG, WI
Lloyd M. Konrath

Lloyd M. Konrath of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, at the age of 83. Lloyd was born on September 16, 1938, in Allenton, son of Joseph and Loretta M. (nee Ruf) Konrath. Lloyd married the love of his life, Patricia (nee Beck), on November 7, 1964, at SS Peter and Paul Church in Milwaukee.
HARTFORD, WI
Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel

Feb. 2, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2022. Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel, 83, was called home to his Savior on January 5, 2022. He passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace with his family by his side. Born to Herman and Agnes (Feuerstahler) Dabel on February 2, 1938. Tony was a longtime Waukesha...
Donna L McCulloch

Feb. 21, 1931 - April 30, 2022. Donna L. (Irish) McCulloch, 91, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on February 21, 1931, in Waupun, the daughter of Earl and Naomi (Tingley) Irish. On November 3, 1951, she...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Christine R. Jordan, 71

Christine R. Jordan of Jackson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Ivy Manor in West Bend at the age of 71 years. Christine was born on November 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Stephen Burgard and the late Gloria (nee Haas) Waldvogel. Christine was the...
JACKSON, WI
Warren Jay (‘Hans’) Herbrand

Warren Jay ('Hans') Herbrand, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Edward and Edna (nee Halwas) Herbrand. He graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began his career at Waukesha Engine as a mathematician and progressed through various engineering analysis positions with the advanced design/analytical department. He retired from Waukesha Engine in March 2003 as a senior analytical engineer after 40 years of service. He was respected within the company for his expert knowledge in torsional system vibrations, noise control, computer programming of engineered systems and PC user support for the engineering department.
WAUKESHA, WI
Elaine Z. Rosin

Feb. 27, 1940 - April 30, 2022. Elaine Zelma Rosin (nee Washburn) of Hartford, formerly of Hustisford, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She was born on Feb. 27, 1940, the daughter of Clinton and Dorothy (nee Hein) Washburn. Elaine retired from ER...
Marion Adella Lohmann Yankunas, 96

Mrs. Marion Adella (Lohmann) Yankunas of Stillwater, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was 96 years, 2 months, and 18 days old. Marion was the youngest of seven children born to Erich John Paul Lohmann and Frieda Theresa (Pabst)...
STILLWATER, OK
Harold R. 'Hal' Kraus

Nov. 18, 1951 - April 28, 2022. Hal was called Home to the Lord on April 28, 2022, at the age of 70. Loving dad of Alan Kraus (Meredith Hilgart) of Greendale and Andy (Libby) Kraus of Huntersville, North Carolina. Proud grandpa of Kellen and Cora. Dear brother of Linda Kraus, Sandy (Hector) Hernandez, Joe Kraus and Janet (Chris) McFerren. Also remembered by his former wife, Deb Kehrmann. Further remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
GREENDALE, WI
Lon O. Nanke, 95

Lon O. Nanke parted this world to begin a new life with Jesus on April 24, 2022, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elaine G., Lon is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Weirts; children Erich L. (Lori) Nanke, Elfrieda G. (Daniel) Albers, and Lorelei E. (Russell) Kidd. He was cherished grandfather of Nicole (Joshua Parker) Nanke, Charise (John) Worthington, Heather Nanke, Jeremy Albers, Cody (Jamie) Kidd, Shane (Leanne) Albers, Steven Nanke, and Cassandra (Daniel Frey) Kidd; great-grandfather of 18, great-great grandfather of one. He is survived also by many nieces and nephews, his EAA Museum and Seaplane Base family, the weekly breakfast crew, and many other loved ones, relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
SEEK’s Schneider to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

GRAFTON — The Grafton Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the four awards it will present at its annual awards dinner May 19. They are:. -Carol Ann Schneider, founder and CEO of SEEK Careers/Staffing will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Schneider founded SEEK Careers/Staffing (Originally,...
GRAFTON, WI
Play 4 Cade event continues mission

RUBICON — Play 4 Cade will soon celebrate its fifth year. The youth baseball/bags tournament and benefit was established in 2018 to honor the memory of Cade Werner. The Rubicon resident died at the age of 14 on March 14, 2017, of injuries sustained in a car accident in his hometown, shortly before his Pony League season was to begin.
RUBICON, WI
Pair named Big and Little Sister of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County

WEST BEND — When Maddy first met her Big Sister, Sabrina Hoeppner, she was adjusting to life in foster care. Surrounded by uncertainty, she desperately needed a mentor who could provide some stability. Sabrina, meanwhile, was looking for a child who would benefit from new experiences and an extra dose of joy. The two were the perfect match.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

