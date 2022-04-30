ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Rotherham celebrate promotion to Championship as win relegates Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OBEJ_0fP6GYsm00

Rotherham celebrated promotion from League One after goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and debutant Georgie Kelly saw them beat Gillingham 2-0 and relegate the Kent side in the process.

The Millers finally made their first-half dominance count when Edmonds-Green met Michael Ihiekwe’s goal-bound header to poke home from close range after 34 minutes.

Michael Smith missed a gilt-edged chance to double their advantage three minutes later but fired wide after latching onto Chiedozie Ogbene’s pinpoint delivery.

Ben Thompson beat the offside trap but his effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar in first-half stoppage-time as Gillingham came within inches of an equaliser.

Ogbene narrowly missed the target from 20 yards and Ben Wiles was twice denied by excellent saves from Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman shortly after half-time.

A draw would have been enough to extend Gillingham’s nine-year stay in the third tier but their survival hopes were dashed when substitute Kelly fired past the helpless Chapman at the death.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wigan secure League One title with victory over Shrewsbury

Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury. A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches. Keane also won...
SOCCER
newschain

Sunderland boss Alex Neil: We got the job done

Alex Neil admitted it was a case of “job done” after Sunderland secured a play-off spot with a 1-0 win at Morecambe. A goal from Nathan Broadhead earned the Black Cats the three points they needed to seal a place in the top seven in Sky Bet League One, while Morecambe survived the drop as both Gillingham and Fleetwood lost.
SOCCER
newschain

AFC Wimbledon relegated after defeat at home to Accrington

AFC Wimbledon’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to Accrington. Goals from Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop, Michael Nottingham and John O’Sullivan proved too much for Mark Bowen’s Dons at Plough Lane. That was despite a spirited effort in...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Home, PA
Pottsville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
newschain

UN seeks Mariupol evacuation deal as Russian forces slowly advance

Ukraine’s forces have fought village-by-village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000...
WORLD
newschain

Doncaster’s relegation confirmed as they draw at Oxford

Doncaster’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. Rovers went into the game needing victory, a 29-goal swing and other results to go their way. Billy Bodin opened the scoring for Oxford in the 23rd minute, chesting the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiedozie Ogbene
Person
Michael Ihiekwe
Person
Ben Wiles
Person
Aaron Chapman
newschain

Chris Wilder: Middlesbrough in decent nick going into final game

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder believes his side’s 3-1 win against Stoke puts them in “decent nick” going into their final game. Lewis Baker scored a first-half own goal and Crooks struck in each half before Nick Powell scored a stoppage-time consolation for the Potters. The result keeps...
SOCCER
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday see off Portsmouth to book play-off place

Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs with a stylish 4-1 win over Portsmouth. A midweek victory at Fleetwood meant the Owls started the day fourth but still needing a win to guarantee a top-six finish. That looked unlikely when George Hirst, a former Wednesday...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotherham#Close Range#Championship#League One#Gills
newschain

Finn Azaz nets second-half winner as Newport dent Port Vale’s promotion hopes

Finn Azaz scored a second-half winner as Newport edged a 2-1 League Two victory at Port Vale that severely dented the hosts’ automatic promotion hopes. Azaz had created Ryan Haynes’ opener and, after Ben Garrity had equalised early in the second half, Azaz struck to give Newport the win and leave sixth-placed Vale still with work to do to secure a play-off place.
SOCCER
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Solihull Moors assured of play-off spot after Bromley victory

Adam Rooney set the ball rolling as Solihull Moors secured their place in the National League play-offs. A 3-0 home win over Bromley, their third on the trot, left Neal Ardley’s side in fourth place with two games remaining in which to snatch a semi-final berth without having to go through the quarter-finals.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy