Sunderland book play-off spot with win as Morecambe secure survival

 3 days ago
Sunderland booked their place in the play-offs with a 1-0 victory at

, who secured their Sky Bet League One safety.

The Black Cats took the points with the only goal of the game in the 10th minute through in-form forward Nathan Broadhead.

Morecambe lost the ball in midfield and the on-loan Everton striker took full advantage to run in on goal and slot the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession as they tried to claw their way back into the game, but the only other notable chance came for the visitors in the 67th minute when Patrick Roberts was played in by Alex Pritchard but Carson saved well at his near post.

Morecambe were denied a penalty late on when Aaron Wildig was bundled over in the box, but the Black Cats defended superbly to extend their season.

Defeats for Gillingham and Fleetwood meant Morecambe survived.

newschain

Norwich relegated as Liverpool keep up title challenge

Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following defeat at Aston Villa after Burnley came from behind to beat strugglers Watford, while Liverpool kept up the pace at the top with a 1-0 win at Newcastle. The Canaries needed to pick up at least a point to cling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
