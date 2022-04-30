ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday see off Portsmouth to book play-off place

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJvED_0fP6GOIk00

Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs with a stylish 4-1 win over Portsmouth.

A midweek victory at Fleetwood meant the Owls started the day fourth but still needing a win to guarantee a top-six finish.

That looked unlikely when George Hirst, a former Wednesday player and the son of Hillsborough great David, tapped in from Ronan Curtis’ cut-back in the fourth minute.

Darren Moore’s side responded with goals from Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers to set up a two-legged semi-final against Sunderland.

The hosts dominated after going behind and were good value for Gregory’s 17th-minute equaliser from Marvin Johnson’s cross.

Gregory and Barry Bannan stung the palms of visiting goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu before Berahino put the hosts ahead in the 36th minute after Pompey failed to clear a corner.

Storey converted a low cross from former Pompey loanee Byers five minutes before the break.

Byers was denied after the break by Bazunu, and Portsmouth substitute Aiden O’Brien hit the post before Gregory’s audacious lob narrowly cleared the crossbar.

Sean Raggett had a header tipped onto the woodwork by Bailey Peacock-Farrell with 15 minutes remaining and the Northern Ireland keeper denied Hirst a second with a point-blank save before Byers nodded home a late corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Wilder: Middlesbrough in decent nick going into final game

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder believes his side’s 3-1 win against Stoke puts them in “decent nick” going into their final game. Lewis Baker scored a first-half own goal and Crooks struck in each half before Nick Powell scored a stoppage-time consolation for the Potters. The result keeps...
SOCCER
newschain

Stephen Crainey unsure of Fleetwood future despite keeping club up

Stephen Crainey succeeded in retaining Fleetwood’s Sky Bet League One status but does not know if he will be at the club next season. Despite a 4-2 defeat at Bolton – with strikers Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scoring late goals for the Trotters – Town remained above the relegation zone on goal difference.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Barry Bannan
Person
Darren Moore
Person
Sean Raggett
Person
George Hirst
Person
Aiden O'brien
Person
Saido Berahino
Person
Ronan Curtis
Person
Jordan Storey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Sheffield Wednesday#Sunderland
newschain

Channel crossings to the UK hit 7,000 for the year so far

More than 7,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel this year so far, figures show. Since the start of 2022, 7,240 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to analysis of government data by the PA news agency.
U.K.
newschain

Concern mounting over fall in measles vaccine uptake

There is an “epidemic” of measles, global health leaders have warned, as cases of the potentially deadly disease appear to be on the rise. The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the highly infectious disease. It raised concerns that a dip in...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

BP profits highest for more than 10 years as windfall tax calls grow

BP has notched up its highest quarterly underlying profits for more than a decade thanks to rocketing oil and gas prices as calls mount for a windfall tax on the sector. The oil giant saw underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – more than double to 6.2 billion US dollars (£5 billion) for the first three months of the year from 2.6 billion US dollars (£2.1 billion) a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
newschain

Keir Starmer accuses Tories of ‘mud-slinging’ over beer photo

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will co-operate with Durham Police if they get back in contact with him after he was photographed drinking a beer. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the latest Cabinet minister to back a further police investigation into allegations of an event in Durham involving Sir Keir when coronavirus regulations were in place.
POLITICS
newschain

Charlton announce the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson

Charlton have announced the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson after seven months in charge. Jackson took over as caretaker manager in October 2021 following the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with the side sat in the League One relegation zone with two wins from 13 games. The former Addicks midfielder was...
SOCCER
newschain

School Covid restrictions in Wales to be lifted next week

Covid measures for schools in Wales will be brought into line with guidance for businesses and other organisations, it was announced on Tuesday. Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles said the changes “reflect the move from pandemic to endemic”. The Welsh Government wrote to schools on Tuesday...
EDUCATION
newschain

Johnson insists he is an honest politician and is ‘getting on with the job’

Boris Johnson has insisted he is an “honest” politician as he admitted to being “inadvertently” wrong in his comments to Parliament about the partygate row. Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that he should not resign over the partygate scandal because he is “getting on with the job that I was elected to do”.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy