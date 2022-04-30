ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wigan secure League One title with victory over Shrewsbury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMZVu_0fP6GJt700

Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches.

Keane also won the division’s Golden Boot with 26 goals.

After a cagey start, Marko Marosi did well to claw Max Power’s 35-yard free-kick around the post.

Power later rattled the post with a free-kick from an acute angle, before the ball fortuitously bounced off Vela and over the line.

In the 50th minute, Keane doubled the advantage by sending Marosi the wrong way from the penalty spot after Tom Flanagan had handled Power’s strike.

Keane got his second 15 minutes later, getting the faintest of glances on James McClean’s inviting dead-ball delivery.

Daniel Udoh had the home team’s best chance late on but he could not bundle the ball past Ben Amos from point-blank range.

